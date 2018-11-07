Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Virginia linebacker Malcolm Cook ends playing career

November 7, 2018 2:35 pm
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall says sixth-year linebacker Malcolm Cook has decided to end his playing career.

Mendenhall says the oft-injured Cook will have a medical procedure for a sports hernia that would cause him to miss the remainder of the season.

Cook has appeared in four games this season and accounted for 20 tackles. During 19 career games, he amassed 70 total tackles and two sacks.

Cook missed the entire 2016 season due to a medical condition. He returned in 2017 and appeared in nine games with six starts.

