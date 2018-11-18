Virginia Tech, Marshall agree to possible game on Dec. 1

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech and Marshall have agreed to play on Dec. 1 if the Hokies need an additional victory to become bowl eligible.

The schools made the announcement Sunday, saying the game will take place only if Virginia Tech (4-6) beats Virginia on Friday. It would be played at Lane Stadium at noon.

Both schools lost games on Sept. 15 because of Hurricane Florence. The Hokies were scheduled to play East Carolina, but the Pirates decided not to make the trip amid concerns of the storm’s impact on their community. The Thundering Herd (7-3) were scheduled to play at South Carolina, but that game was canceled.

Virginia Tech has been to a bowl game for the last 25 seasons, the longest active streak recognized by the NCAA. An additional bowl appearance this season would give the program the third-longest bowl streak in NCAA history.

The Hokies have won 10 of 12 all-time meetings with Marshall, including the last eight.

