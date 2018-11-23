Listen Live Sports

VMI pulls away on 14-1 run in overtime, beats Stetson 87-79

November 23, 2018
 
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Bubba Parham scored 30 points, Myles Lewis had six of his 15 in overtime and VMI beat Stetson 87-79 on Friday.

Parham was 9-of-24 shooting, made five 3-pointers and had nine rebounds and five assists. Lewis made 6 of 10 shots and grabbed nine boards. Greg Parham added 13 points and Sarju Patel 11 for VMI (5-2).

Leo Goodman scored 13 points and Abayomi Iyiola had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead Stetson (1-5).

The Keydets used a 14-1 run to help outscore Stetson 18-10 in the extra period. Greg Parham and Patel each hit a 3-pointer and Lewis made a layup, two free throws and capped the surge with a dunk.

The Hatters led 69-66 with six seconds left. Following a Stetson timeout, Marques Sumner fouled Bubba Parham with two seconds left. Parham made the first free throw then intentionally missed the second, and Tyler Creammer tipped it in to force overtime tied at 69. Creammer finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

