Vonn hurts knee in training crash, to miss Lake Louise races

November 20, 2018 5:06 pm
 
Lindsey Vonn says she injured her knee in a training crash and will miss the upcoming World Cup speed races in Lake Louise, Alberta.

The three-time Olympic medalist didn’t specify which knee she hurt in a super-G wipeout on Monday, but she said on her social media accounts she won’t need surgery. She added: “Don’t worry though, I am down but I am NOT out!!”

The 34-year-old Vonn plans to retire after the season. She has 82 World Cup victories, leaving her five away from breaking the record held by Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden.

Vonn has 18 wins at Lake Louise, which will host two downhill races and a super-G starting Nov. 30.

She was kept out of the 2014 Sochi Games by a right knee that needed reconstructive surgeries.

