Vonn plans to return next season for races at Lake Louise

November 30, 2018 11:55 am
 
Lindsey Vonn is planning to come back for one more series of speed races at Lake Louise, Alberta, next season.

The all-time winningest women’s World Cup racer had said this would definitely be her final season. Her retirement plans changed when she sprained a ligament in her knee during a recent training crash. Vonn is skipping the speed events this weekend in Lake Louise, which is her favorite course. Vonn has 18 career wins at the venue.

On her new YouTube channel Friday, Vonn said she would regret it for the “rest of my life” if she didn’t push out of the starting gate one final time at Lake Louise.

The 34-year-old has 82 World Cup victories. She’s five away from breaking the record held by Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden.

