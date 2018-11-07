Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Wade misses Heat-Spurs game for personal reasons

November 7, 2018
 
MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade missed Miami’s game against San Antonio on Wednesday night for personal reasons.

It’s the first game Wade has missed this season, his 16th and final in the NBA. He’s averaging 14.3 points on 45 percent shooting in nine games, all of them as a reserve.

The Heat were also without starting point guard Goran Dragic, out with a sore right knee, and Dion Waiters and James Johnson remain out for the foreseeable future as they recover from surgeries. Heat center Hassan Whiteside returned to the starting lineup after sitting Monday with knee pain.

The Spurs not only got point guard Derrick White (heel) back for the first time this season, but he was in the starting lineup. Pau Gasol was out with a sore right foot and Rudy Gay was sidelined with a right heel problem.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

