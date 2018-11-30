Listen Live Sports

Wagner rallies to beat American 64-58

November 30, 2018 10:12 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Romone Saunders scored 17 points, Chase Freeman added 12 and Wagner rallied to beat American 64-58 on Friday night.

Freeman’s layup with 59 seconds left gave Wagner (3-4) the lead for good at 56-54 and the Seahawks made all eight free throws in the final 39 seconds to secure the victory.

American (4-2) had the largest lead of the game when Mark Gasperini’s free throw made it 42-33 with 11:30 left in the second half. The Seahawks went on an 8-0 run to get within one and tied it at 46, 48 and 51 before finally overtaking the Eagles at 54-51 on Nigel Jackson’s 3-pointer with three minutes left.

AJ Sumbry added 10 points for the Seahawks, who made 19 of 22 shots from the foul line.

Sa’eed Nelson had 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for American. Sam Iorio added 10 points.

