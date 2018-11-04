Listen Live Sports

Wake Forest QB Hartman out for season with leg injury

November 4, 2018 1:50 pm
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest says starting quarterback Sam Hartman will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury.

Coach Dave Clawson disclosed Hartman’s injury on Sunday, a day after he was hurt during a 41-24 loss to Syracuse.

Hartman had started all nine games for the Demon Deacons (4-5, 1-4 ACC) but becomes the 12th Wake Forest player to suffer a season-ending injury. He was 161 of 291 for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Wake Forest plays at North Carolina State on Thursday night.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

