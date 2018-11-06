Listen Live Sports

Wake Forest tabs Newman to replace injured Hartman at QB

November 6, 2018 1:11 pm
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest will start redshirt sophomore Jamie Newman at quarterback this week against No. 22 North Carolina State.

Newman was listed as the starter on the team’s depth chart released Tuesday, two days before gameday. He replaces Sam Hartman, a freshman who started the first nine games before suffering a season-ending leg injury late in last week’s 41-24 loss to No. 13 Syracuse.

Newman has appeared in two games this season, completing 7 of 15 passes for 75 yards with an interception for the Demon Deacons (4-5, 1-4 ACC).

Kendall Hinton is listed as Newman’s backup. Hinton has made four career starts and was the projected starter last spring before he was suspended for three games for violating unspecified team rules.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

