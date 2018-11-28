Walker leads Kent State to 76-72 win over Detroit Mercy

DETROIT (AP) — Jaylin Walker scored a career-best 36 points on seven 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds, leading Kent State to its fourth-straight victory, a 76-72 win over Detroit Mercy on Wednesday night.

Walker was 10 of 24 from the field and sank all nine of his free throws for the Golden Flashes (6-1). Antonio Williams added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists, three steals.

Kent State led 39-32 at the break but Detroit Mercy paced the Golden Flashes in the second half and overtook them 60-58 on a Derrien King 3-pointer with 6:26 to play. The Titans (3-4) took it to 70-62 with 1:36 left before Walker made a 3-point play followed by back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to 72-71 and Akiean Frederick sank two free throws to put the Golden Flashes in the lead for good, 73-72, with 32 seconds remaining.

Antoine Davis led the Titans with 30 points. King had 13 points and six rebounds.

