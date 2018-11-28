Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Walker leads Kent State to 76-72 win over Detroit Mercy

November 28, 2018 11:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Jaylin Walker scored a career-best 36 points on seven 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds, leading Kent State to its fourth-straight victory, a 76-72 win over Detroit Mercy on Wednesday night.

Walker was 10 of 24 from the field and sank all nine of his free throws for the Golden Flashes (6-1). Antonio Williams added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists, three steals.

Kent State led 39-32 at the break but Detroit Mercy paced the Golden Flashes in the second half and overtook them 60-58 on a Derrien King 3-pointer with 6:26 to play. The Titans (3-4) took it to 70-62 with 1:36 left before Walker made a 3-point play followed by back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to 72-71 and Akiean Frederick sank two free throws to put the Golden Flashes in the lead for good, 73-72, with 32 seconds remaining.

Antoine Davis led the Titans with 30 points. King had 13 points and six rebounds.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|6 Foundations of Proposal Management -...
12|7 2018 General Officer/Flag Officer (PED)...
12|7 Power Breakfast: Creating a Culture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor