Walker’s late FT secures SF Austin’s 68-67 win over SAGU

November 8, 2018 10:32 pm
 
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Freshman Oddyst Walker made a free throw in the final two seconds as Stephen F. Austin slipped past NAIA’s Southwest Assemblies of God 68-67 on Thursday night.

Stephen F. Austin (2-0), which had a 36-33 halftime advantage, led most of the second half but could not shake SAGU. The Lumberjacks took a 67-60 lead following Davonte Fitzgerald’s jumper with 1:56 left in the game. SAGU’s Joshua Kashila drove for a layup, Nykolas Mason hit a jumper and Kashila followed with a 3-pointer to tie the game with 36 seconds left.

Walker was fouled while retrieving a loose ball and then dropped in the winning free throw to secure the win.

Kevon Harris led the Lumberjacks with 18 points. Nathan Bain and Shannon Bogues added 10 points apiece. Bogues also dished out eight assists.

Kashila finished with 20 points to lead all scorers, making 5 of 9 from the floor. Cameron Hill added 17 points with five steals and Darian Davis chipped in 12 for SAGU.

