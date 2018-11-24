Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Walton leads Ball State to 82-72 win over Evansville

November 24, 2018 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — K.J. Walton had 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots to lead Ball State to an 82-72 victory over Evansville on Saturday afternoon.

Tahjai Teague added 17 points with eight rebounds. Kyle Mallers scored all 17 of his points in the second half. Tayler Persons chipped in nine points while dishing out nine assists for Ball State (3-3).

Walton was 8 of 9 from the floor for 19 points in the first half. Teague added nine as the two combined for 12 of BSU’s field goals in the first half.

Ball State finished the first half on a 22-10 run to take a 37-26 lead into the break. Evansville’s Shea Feehan nailed a 3 to close to 79-68 with 2:53 remaining but the Purple Aces could get no closer until John Hall scored a layup for the final score.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Feehan hit 4 from deep to total 19 points. Hall and Marty Hill chipped in 10 apiece for Evansville (2-3).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending