Walton scores 20, Longwood starts 3-0 for 1st time in DI

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Isaiah Walton scored 20 points, knocked down four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds as Longwood held off Maryland-Eastern Shore down the stretch, 66-63 Tuesday night.

First-year coach Griff Aldrich has the Lancers off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the school stepped up to Division I in the 2004-05 season. Walton, the Big South Conference’s leading scorer, has scored 20 or better in all three games.

UMES trailed 61-49 with 1:10 remaining and launched a furious rally with 3-pointers by Ryan Andino and Ahmad Frost, Andino’s making it 61-58 with 28 seconds to go.

Lorenzo Phillips made five of six free throws in the final seconds to keep UMES at bay. Jordan Cintron scored 14 for Longwood and Sean Flood 12.

Advertisement

AJ Cheeseman led the Hawks with 17 points, Frost finished with 13, Andino and Tyler Jones added 12 each.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.