The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Walton scores 21 points, Longwood beats Delaware State 89-73

November 16, 2018 9:17 pm
 
FARNVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Walton scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, JaShaun Smith added 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Longwood never trailed in defeating Delaware State 89-73 on Friday night.

Sean Flood added 10 points off the bench and the Lancers (4-0) shot 47.5 percent from the field with 15 3-pointers to the Hornets’ 44.6 percent with 12 of 32 3s.

Walton’s 3 sparked a 23-6 opening run capped by Lorenzo Phillips’ layup less than five minutes in and Longwood led 49-42 at halftime. Walton hit another 3 for a 76-59 lead with 6:10 to go and the Lancers cruised.

Lorenzo Phillips had seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Longwood, which hit 18-of-26 free throws and forced 14 Hornets turnovers.

Fahim Jenneto and Saleik Edward scored 17 points apiece for Delaware State (0-4) and Kevin Larkin added 13 points with eight rebounds.

