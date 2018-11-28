Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warren lifts Cornell past Lafayette in overtime, 63-58

November 28, 2018 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Josh Warren knocked down a 3 in overtime to put Cornell in front for good, sparking the Big Red to a 63-58 win over Lafayette on Wednesday night.

Neither team led by more than three points after intermission until the Big Red put the game away in the closing minutes of overtime when Jack Gordon converted a layup off a missed Warren free throw.

Alex Petrie, who hit a 3 with :08 left in regulation to pull Lafayette even and force overtime, put the Leopards in front with a jumper to start the extra period.

Warren finished with a career-high 17 points and grabbed seven boards for Cornell (4-3). Matt Morgan contributed 12 points and scored on a layup and added two free throws in overtime to extend his streak of consecutive games in double figures to 58.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Justin Jaworski had 15 points to lead Lafayette (2-4).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|6 Foundations of Proposal Management -...
12|7 2018 General Officer/Flag Officer (PED)...
12|7 Power Breakfast: Creating a Culture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor