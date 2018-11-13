Listen Live Sports

Warriors-Clippers, Box

November 13, 2018 1:14 am
 
GOLDEN STATE (116)

Durant 10-24 11-13 33, Green 3-9 0-0 6, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 3-7 0-0 7, Thompson 13-31 0-0 31, McKinnie 1-2 0-0 3, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Jerebko 1-1 0-0 3, Looney 4-7 1-2 9, Livingston 3-4 2-3 8, Iguodala 5-7 2-5 14. Totals 44-94 16-23 116.

L.A. CLIPPERS (121)

Harris 7-18 1-2 17, Gallinari 3-12 6-7 14, Gortat 4-5 4-4 12, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-11 2-2 18, Beverley 2-5 0-0 4, Scott 3-5 0-0 6, Harrell 10-13 3-5 23, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 5-18 14-14 25. Totals 43-91 30-34 121.

Golden State 30 31 20 25 10—116
L.A. Clippers 34 30 26 16 15—121

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-31 (Thompson 5-16, Iguodala 2-3, Durant 2-4, Jerebko 1-1, McKinnie 1-2, Cook 1-3, Green 0-2), L.A. Clippers 5-20 (Harris 2-5, Gallinari 2-6, Williams 1-5, Scott 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-3). Fouled Out_Durant. Rebounds_Golden State 46 (Green 14), L.A. Clippers 49 (Harris, Harrell 8). Assists_Golden State 27 (Durant 10), L.A. Clippers 23 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 25, L.A. Clippers 23. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second) 2. A_19,068 (18,997).

