Warriors-Spurs, Box

November 18, 2018 9:23 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (92)

Durant 8-25 9-10 26, Jerebko 3-3 2-2 8, Looney 2-6 2-2 6, Iguodala 1-3 2-2 4, Thompson 11-26 0-1 25, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 2-5 1-2 5, Cook 7-12 1-2 16, Livingston 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-86 17-21 92.

SAN ANTONIO (104)

Gay 6-10 4-5 19, Cunningham 1-4 0-0 3, Aldridge 10-16 4-4 24, Forbes 4-12 0-0 10, DeRozan 8-19 4-6 20, Pondexter 1-1 0-0 2, Poeltl 2-2 0-2 4, Mills 3-8 0-0 8, White 1-5 0-0 2, Belinelli 5-15 0-0 12. Totals 41-92 12-17 104.

Golden State 27 21 22 22— 92
San Antonio 33 23 23 25—104

3-Point Goals_Golden State 5-26 (Thompson 3-11, Cook 1-4, Durant 1-8, Iguodala 0-1, Lee 0-1, Evans 0-1), San Antonio 10-24 (Gay 3-3, Forbes 2-4, Mills 2-4, Belinelli 2-7, Cunningham 1-3, Aldridge 0-1, White 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 46 (Durant, Jerebko 10), San Antonio 48 (Aldridge 18). Assists_Golden State 20 (Durant 6), San Antonio 24 (DeRozan 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 17, San Antonio 18. Technicals_Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Durant. A_18,354 (18,581).

The Associated Press

