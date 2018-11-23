Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Warriors star Steph Curry not injured after multicar wreck

November 23, 2018 8:48 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors said star Stephen Curry wasn’t injured after two drivers hit his car on a rain-slicked freeway on Friday.

Curry was driving a black Porsche on State Route 24 in Oakland when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car, the California Highway Patrol said.

Curry stopped in the center median, and as he waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche, CHP Officer Herman Baza said.

Baza said no one was injured or arrested and that rain was a factor in the crash.

“Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time,” Curry later tweeted.

The two-time MVP is out with a strained left groin that’s set to be re-evaluated Saturday. Curry was scheduled to miss his eighth and ninth straight games when the Warriors play at home Friday and Saturday nights.

He was hurt Nov. 8 against the Bucks.

Sports News

