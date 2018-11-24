Warriors’ Stephen Curry could play during upcoming road trip

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry is expected to resume practicing next week with a strong chance he would return to game action during an upcoming five-game road trip as he works back from a strained left groin.

The Golden State star was re-examined Saturday after making significant progress in recent days. He did some scrimmaging work at the practice facility, and coach Steve Kerr said there were no lingering physical issues from a car accident Friday in which Curry was unharmed.

“He’s doing much better and we’re just going to keep taking it day by day,” Kerr said.

Curry missed his ninth straight game Saturday against Sacramento and also was set to be sidelined for Monday’s matchup with the Orlando Magic to conclude a four-game homestand. The 30-year-old two-time MVP, who played in just 51 regular-season games last season and missed the opening round of the playoffs, was injured Nov. 8 against Milwaukee trying to contest a shot by Eric Bledsoe in transition.

Advertisement

“He’s anxious to get back, but he’s handled it very well supporting his teammates, getting his rehab in every day, working really hard,” Kerr said. “He’s handling it pretty much exactly as you would expect Steph to handle it.”

Curry is averaging 29.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds and shooting 49.2 percent from 3-point range. The Warriors entered the game against the Kings with a 3-5 record without their star point guard.

Last season, he hurt his left knee March 23 just as he had come back from a six-game absence with a right ankle injury. He also missed 11 games in December 2017 with a sprained right ankle.

Curry missed the first round of the playoffs, then returned for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Pelicans as the Warriors went on to win a second straight championship and third title in four years.

On Friday, he was uninjured after two drivers hit his car on a rain-slicked freeway as he made his way to work. Curry was driving a black Porsche on State Route 24 in Oakland when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car, the California Highway Patrol said. Curry stopped in the center median, and as he waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche, CHP Officer Herman Baza said.

Later that night Curry said he was “all good” after going through an extensive on-court workout at Oracle Arena.

“He’s doing fine today,” Kerr said. “He went and played a little scrimmage today in the facility. Didn’t report any ancillary stuff from yesterday and felt pretty good after he got off the floor. So it’s all good, good stuff.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.