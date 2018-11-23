Listen Live Sports

Washington marching band won’t perform following bus crash

November 23, 2018 8:33 pm
 
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The University of Washington marching band did not perform during the school’s annual rivalry game against Washington State University on Friday, after one of its three charter buses rolled onto its side while traveling from Seattle to eastern Washington for the game.

Athletics Director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement early Friday the band members decided they needed to recover and return home instead of continuing on to Pullman, where the teams were set to play in the Apple Cup.

The Washington State band performed the Washington fight song “Bow Down to Washington” during a pregame performance on the field. The section of Martin Stadium where the Washington band would have sat was roped off and left empty.

The bus crashed Thursday evening on an icy stretch of Interstate 90 in central Washington. Of the 56 people on board, 47 were taken to hospitals for evaluation or treatment. The university said Friday morning that two remain under medical care for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

