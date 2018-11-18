Waves crash on Miami (OH) in 86-80 Bahamas win

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Colbey Ross scored 25 points and Pepperdine rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half and beat Miami (Ohio) 86-80 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Sunday.

The Redhawks led 46-33 at halftime and extended the margin to 60-42 with 16:12 remaining on a 3-pointer by Nike Sibande. A little more than three minutes later, Eric Cooper Jr., freshman Kessler Edwards and Darnell Dunn buried 3s in succession, Ross added a layup and Pepperdine (3-2) reduced the deficit to 65-58.

Cooper made a 3-point play with 4:06 left and Pepperdine led 74-73. Mekhi Lairy made a 3-pointer as Miami (2-3) took its last lead at 80-78 and never scored again. Edwards promptly responded with a 3 with 1:44 left and a 1-point lead.

Dunn scored 18 points, Cooper 17 and Edwards 14.

Sibande scored 17 to lead Miami. Dalonte Brown added 16 points, Lairy 15 and Darrian Ringo 13 for Miami.

