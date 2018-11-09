WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 3 1 0 0 9 7 5 4 1 1 Ferris St. 2 0 0 0 6 7 2 4 4 0 Lake Superior St. 2 0 0 0 6 6 4 5 1 0 Michigan Tech 2 0 0 0 6 6 2 3 3 0 Minnesota St. 2 0 0 0 6 7 1 7 1 0 N. Michigan 2 2 0 0 6 7 5 3 5 0 Bowling Green 1 1 0 0 3 3 3 6 2 1 Alaska 0 2 0 0 0 1 7 0 7 1 Ala.-Huntsville 0 4 0 0 0 6 12 0 10 0 Alaska Anchorage 0 4 0 0 0 3 12 1 5 0

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16

Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

