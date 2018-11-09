Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WCHA Glance

November 9, 2018 11:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Bemidji St. 3 1 0 0 9 7 5 4 1 1
Ferris St. 2 0 0 0 6 7 2 4 4 0
Lake Superior St. 2 0 0 0 6 6 4 5 1 0
Michigan Tech 2 0 0 0 6 6 2 3 3 0
Minnesota St. 2 0 0 0 6 7 1 7 1 0
N. Michigan 2 2 0 0 6 7 5 3 5 0
Bowling Green 1 1 0 0 3 3 3 6 2 1
Alaska 0 2 0 0 0 1 7 0 7 1
Ala.-Huntsville 0 4 0 0 0 6 12 0 10 0
Alaska Anchorage 0 4 0 0 0 3 12 1 5 0

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16

Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline