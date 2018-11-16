Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WCHA Glance

November 16, 2018 2:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan Tech 4 0 0 0 12 15 9 5 3 0
Bemidji St. 3 1 0 0 9 7 5 5 2 1
Bowling Green 2 1 1 0 7 6 3 7 2 2
Lake Superior St. 2 1 1 0 7 12 11 5 2 1
Minnesota St. 2 0 0 0 6 7 1 7 1 0
Ferris St. 2 2 0 0 6 14 11 4 6 0
N. Michigan 2 2 0 0 6 7 5 3 7 0
Alaska 1 2 1 0 4 8 13 1 7 2
Alaska Anchorage 0 5 1 0 1 3 15 1 6 1
Ala.-Huntsville 0 4 0 0 0 6 12 0 10 0

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ferris St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Cloud St., 8:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Bowling Green at US Under-18, 7 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Nov. 23

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 24

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized