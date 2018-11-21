Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 4 0 0 0 12 19 4 9 1 0
Michigan Tech 4 0 0 0 12 15 9 5 5 0
N. Michigan 4 2 0 0 12 12 6 5 7 0
Bowling Green 3 2 1 0 10 11 10 8 3 2
Lake Superior St. 3 2 1 0 10 19 16 6 3 1
Bemidji St. 3 1 0 0 9 7 5 5 4 1
Alaska 2 3 1 0 7 11 17 2 8 2
Ferris St. 2 4 0 0 6 17 23 4 8 0
Ala.-Huntsville 1 5 0 0 3 10 15 1 11 0
Alaska Anchorage 0 7 1 0 1 4 20 1 8 1

___

Wednesday’s Game

Bowling Green at US Under-18, 7 p.m., exhibition

Friday’s Games

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

N. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 30

Minnesota St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Minnesota St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ala.-Huntsville, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2

Bowling Green at Ala.-Huntsville, 4:07 p.m.

