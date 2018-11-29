Listen Live Sports

Webster, Johnson combine for 42, W. Illinois cruises 83-58

November 29, 2018 1:02 am
 
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Kobe Webster and Isaac Johnson combined for 42 points, Brandon Gilbeck added 10 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots and Western Illinois led all the way, defeating SIU-Edwardsville 83-58 Wednesday night.

Western Illinois (3-4) shot 58 percent from the floor, making 29 of 50 shots with 12 3-pointers and 15 assists. The Leathernecks offense was especially potent after halftime, with 15-of-24 shooting (62.5 percent), and 64 percent from distance, 7 of 11.

Webster led the Leathernecks with 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting and four 3-pointers with six rebounds and five assists. Johnson added 20 points, also shooting 8 for 11. C.J. Duff added 10 points.

David McFarland led SIU-Edwardsville (1-4) with 12 points, shooting 4 of 11. Cameron Williams added 11 points and Christian Ellis 10 with six rebounds. The Cougars were held to 20-for-66 shooting, 30 percent.

