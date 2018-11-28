Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battlefield 46, Potomac 44

Brunswick 56, Windsor 42

Buffalo Gap 53, Harrisonburg 39

Carroll County 41, Pulaski County 26

Chatham 51, GW-Danville 48

Colonial Heights 66, King & Queen 24

Flint Hill 67, St. Catherine’s 23

Goochland 34, Douglas Freeman 17

Grassfield 41, Perquimans, N.C. 37

Halifax County 58, Dan River 43

Highland Springs 64, Meadowbrook 31

James Madison 59, Herndon 35

John Champe 56, Skyline 46

Ocean Lakes 47, Hampton 43

Osbourn 56, Gar-Field 23

Osbourn Park 65, Liberty-Bealeton 13

Park View-South Hill 68, Sussex Central 49

Patrick County 64, Hidden Valley 44

Patriot 51, C.D. Hylton 50

Pocomoke, Md. 39, Arcadia 28

Rappahannock 65, Charles City 18

Roanoke Catholic 47, Bath County 44

Rockingham County, N.C. 51, Bassett 13

St. Gertrude 67, Veritas 35

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, Colgan 27

Stuarts Draft 42, Monticello 35

Surry County 62, Appomattox Regional 15

Tazewell 49, Fort Chiswell 44

Trinity Episcopal 60, Highland-Warrenton 49

Twin Springs 45, Council 41

Waynesboro 56, Fluvanna 48

West Point 43, Chincoteague 21

Woodrow Wilson 51, Churchland 35

Ballard Lee Tip-off Classic=

Eastside 54, Holston 32

Virginia High 53, Castlewood 12

Little General Invitational=

Mountain Mission 40, Mount View, W.Va. 34

River View, W.Va. 57, Hurley 33

Riverheads Tournament=

Riverheads 40, Covington 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

J.I. Burton vs. Twin Valley, ppd. to Nov 28th.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 69, Covington 40

Bassett 56, Rockingham County, N.C. 55

Battlefield 61, Potomac 55

Booker T. Washington 67, Norview 63

Brunswick 57, Windsor 27

Buffalo Gap 71, Bath County 57

Cape Henry Collegiate 86, Williamsburg Christian Academy 57

Colonial Heights 67, Carver Academy 57

Floyd County 65, Patrick County 50

Fort Chiswell 89, Tazewell 74

GW-Danville 74, Heritage-Lynchburg 65

Grafton 58, Warhill 23

Grassfield 95, Perquimans, N.C. 30

Halifax County 60, Dan River 51

Hayfield 81, Osbourn Park 53

J.R. Tucker 48, Benedictine 46

James Madison 60, Herndon 29

Jamestown 70, Poquoson 56

John Marshall 67, Mount Vernon 42

Lake Braddock 78, Blue Ridge 77, OT

Lynnhaven 51, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 45

Martinsville 39, Liberty-Bedford 28

Massaponax 60, Mountain View 39

Maury 83, Granby 76

Norfolk Academy 52, Broadwater Academy 23

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 73, E.C. Glass 55

Potomac School 35, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 33

Prince George 67, Atlee 49

Rockbridge County 57, Nelson County 45

St. Christopher’s 53, Christchurch 42

Stafford 51, Brooke Point 48

Steward School 63, Collegiate-Richmond 47

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 57, Colgan 49

Stuarts Draft 85, Monticello 63

Trinity Episcopal 84, St. John Paul the Great 65

Twin Springs 27, Council 24

Waynesboro 56, Fluvanna 50

West Point 64, Chincoteague 41

Ballard Lee Tip-off Classic=

Lebanon 44, Castlewood 26

Virginia High 54, Holston 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Galax vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.

Grayson County vs. Narrows, ppd.

Lee High vs. Middlesboro, Ky., ppd.

___

