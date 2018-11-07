Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Brian O’Halloran and Eddie Romero to executive vice presidents/assistant general managers, Zach Scott to senior vice president/assistant general manager, Raquel Ferreira to senior vice president/major and minor league operations, Brian Abraham to director/minor league operations, Joe McDonald to director/baseball analytics, Mike Regan to director/baseball administration and special projects, Marcus Cuellar to coordinator/player personnel, Alex Gimenez coordinator/major league operations, Patrick McLaughlin to coordinator of Florida baseball operations/minor league video, Justin Horowitz to amateur scouting crosschecker/special projects, Todd Claus and Rolando Pino tlo co-director/international scouting and Brandon Henry to major league assistant trainer. Named Matt Davis area scout/Ohio Valley, JJ Altobelli area scout/southern California, Chris Becerra special assistant/international scouting and Mike Silvestri international crosschecker.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Re-signed LHP CC Sabathia to a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Mike Fast special assistant to the general manager.

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Adrian Lorenzo special assistant/baseball operations and scouting and Nate Adcock, Dana Duquette and Scott Fairbanks area scouts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Derek Hyde vice president of information technology and Sharon McNally vice president of marketing.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Assigned RHP Kazuhisa Makita outright to El Paso (PCL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Denver C Nikola Jokic $25,000 for using derogatory and offensive language during a postgame interview.

DETROIT PISTONS — Assigned F Henry Ellenson and G Khyri Thomas to Grand Rapids (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Kyle Friend from the practice squad. Signed WR Montay Crockett to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Bruce Irvin to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Christian Kirksey and DB E.J. Gaines on injured reserve. Waived DB Denzel Rice. Released OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad. Signed DB Juston Burris from the N.Y. Jets practice squad and DB Arrion Springs to the practice squad. Claimed DB Phillip Gaines off waivers from Buffalo and DB Jermaine Whitehead from Green Bay.

DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Hakeem Valles from the practice squad. Signed WR Andy Jones to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived RB Tyler Ervin. Claimed WR DeAndre Carter off waivers from Philadelphia.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed RB Ameer Abdullah off Detroit waivers. Waived RB Roc Thomas.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Matt Tobin. Signed RB Josh Ferguson to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with WR Dez Bryant.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Edmonton F Milan Lucic $10,000 for roughing Tampa Bay F Mathieu Joseph.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled F Joona Koppanen from Atlanta (ECHL) to Providence (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Placed F Dillon Dube on injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled F Anthony Peluso from Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Nicolas Roy to Charlotte (AHL). Recalled Fs Clark Bishop and Phil Di Giuseppe from Charlotte.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Christoffer Ehn to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned F Nolan Vesey from Bakersfield (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Austin Poganski and Tanner Kaspick from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Connor Moynihan from Indy (ECHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Traded F Thomas Ebbing to Greenville and F Garret Ross to South Carolina.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Released F Brendan Collier.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned F Hunter Fejes to Rockford (AHL).

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Docked Kevin Harvick 40 points and stripped him of his automatic berth in NASCAR Monster Energy’s championship race because his winning car failed inspection after Sunday’s race.

