Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with manager Alex Cora on a contract extension through the 2021 season, with a club option for 2022.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Luis Ortiz hitting coach, Don Wakamatsu bench coach, Jayce Tingler major league player development field coordinator, Tony Beasley third base coach and Hector Ortiz first base coach. Announced Down East (Carolina) general manager Wade Howell was promoted to vice president of the club. Promoted Janell Bullock and Jon Clemmons to assistant general managers at Down East.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired INF Erik Gonzalez and RHPs Tahnaj Thomas and Dante Mendoza from Cleveland for OF Jordan Luplow and INF Max Moroff.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB David Amerson and Leonard Johnson. Signed OL Rick Leonard to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB Deion Jones.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Deonte Thompson.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed RB Kenjon Barner off waivers from New England.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Mike Ford from the practice squad. Placed G T.J. Lang on injured reserve. Signed S David Jones to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Rees Odhiambo to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Brice Butler.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Ramon Humber.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Kenny Ladler to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated WR Saeed Blacknall from the practice squad. Signed WR Rashard Davis and WR ArDarius Stewart to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Activated WR Trey Quinn from injured reserve. Signed CB Joshua Holsey to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick from San Diego (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reinstated F Austin Watson.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Marek Mazanec from Hartford (AHL). Assigned G Alexandar Georgiev to Hartford.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed general manager Jim Rutherford to a contract extension through the 2021-22 season. Traded F Carl Hagelin to the Los Angeles Kings for F Tanner Pearson.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Manitoba F Felix Girard two games for his actions in a Nov. 13 game at San Antonio.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned C Trevor Yates to Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Announced D Olivier Galipeau was recalled by Providence (AHL).

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Suspended Guatemalan player Christopher Diaz-Figueroa three years and fined him $5,000 after admitting to match-fixing and failing to report a corrupt approach to the TIU.

COLLEGE

ERSKINE — Named A. Shapleigh Boyd football coach.

