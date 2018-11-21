Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Sig Mejdal assistant general manager/analytics.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Released RHP Alan Busenitz. Selected the contract of 2B Luis Arraez from Pensacola (SL). Traded RHP Nick Anderson to Miami for 3B Brian Schales. Named Bill Evers catching coach.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded RHP Drew Finley and cash to the L.A. Dodgers for OF Tim Locastro.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed SS Cesar Hipolito to a minor league contract.

Advertisement

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Erik Swanson from Tacoma (PCL). Named Jared Sandberg field coordinator.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Named Rodney Linares third base coach.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Trent Thornton and RHP Jacob Waguespack from Buffalo (IL); RHP Hector Perez from New Hampshire (EL); and RHP Patrick Murphy and RHP Yennsy Diaz from Dunedin (FSL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Raisel Iglesias on a three-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded LHP Dillon Peters to the L.A. Angels for RHP Tyler Stevens.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Trey Supak and OF Troy Stokes Jr. from Biloxi (SL).

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of RHP Kenny Koplove to the Colorado Rockies. Signed RHP Nate Antone and C Troy Dixon.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Montay Crockett to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released D B Marcus Cooper Sr. Signed QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived CB Adam Jones. Signed CB Brendan Langley from the practice squad and CB Linden Stephens to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Andre Chachere to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad. Signed TE Je’Ron Hamm and DE Anthony Winbush to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Johnny Holton from the practice squad and WR Saeed Blacknall and CB Arrion Springs to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Maurice Leggett.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Colorado F Mikko Rantanen $2,000 for embellishment.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Dakota Mermis to Tucson (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Activated C Victor Rask from the injured non-roster list. Reassigned C Clark Bishop to Charlotte (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled F Denis Malgin from Springfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Michael Amadio to Ontario (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Eddie Segura from Atletico Huila (Primera A-Colombia) on a six-month loan.

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Banned Daniele Bracciali for life and Potito Starace for 10 years and fined Bracciali $250,000 and Starace $100,000 for match-fixing and associated offenses.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Suspended DBs Ryan Pulley and Kamren Curl one game.

MIAMI — Dismissed WR Jeff Thomas from the football team.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.