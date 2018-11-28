Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB PLAYERS ASSOCIATION — Extended the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2022.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned SS Engelb Vielma outright to Norfolk (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded INF Ronald Torreyes to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded LHP Adam McCreery to the L.A. Dodgers for cash.

Advertisement

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Kyle Ryan on a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Freddie Benavides bench coach, Delino DeShields first base coach, Lee Tunnell bullpen coach and Jeff Pickler game planning & outfield coach.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated SP Pat Venditte for assignment. Named Robert Van Scoyoc hitting coach, Dino Ebel third base coach, Aaron Bates assistant hitting coach and Chris Gimenez game planning coach.

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned RHP Ben Meyer outright to New Orleans (PCL) and OF Braxton Lee outright to Jacksonville (SL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Wally Backman manager.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Brett Seeburger. Released INF Toby Thomas and OF Daniel Spignola.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Jonny Reid and C Ryan Rinsky to contract extensions. Signed LHP Marty Anderson and 1B Graylin Derke.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 3B Jose Camacho.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INFs Ryan Cox and Brett Marr, LHPs Kellen Croce and B.J. Sabol and RHPs Michael Austin, James Meeker and Dillon Sunnafrank to contract extensions. Signed INF Nathaniel Maggio.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced the retirement of executive vice president and chief marketing officer Pam El, effective at the end of December.

PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G Isaiah Canaan.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Cameron Malveaux from Miami’s practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Derrick Shelby on injured reserve. Signed S Ryan Neal from the practice squad and RB Jeremy Langford to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Korey Toomer. Placed G Anthony Coyle on the practice squad/injured list. Signed S Eddie Pleasant. Signed FB Malcolm Johnson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Clive Walford.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Jakeem Grant on injured reserve. Signed WR Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed G James Carpenter on injured reserve. Signed OL Ben Braden from the practice squad and RB Mark Thompson to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released WR ArDarius Stewart from the practice squad. Signed LB James Cowser and WR Johnny Holton to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB David Rivers from the practice squad and TE Donnie Ernsberger to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Josh Carraway to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OT Jermarcus Hardrick on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived F Jean-Sebastien Dea.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fired assistant general manager Chris Pryor and assistant coach Gord Murphy.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Kalamazoo LW Luke Sandler one game.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Thomas Hoggarth to a two-year contract and F Zach Herreweyers, D Jon Harnett and G Zach Higgins to one-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE — Re-signed M Bastian Schweinsteiger.

D.C. UNITED — Exercised options on M Luciano Acosta and D Jalen Robinson.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced the resignation of academy director David Longwell.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA TECH — Announced the retirement of football coach Paul Johnson.

McMURRY — Announced the resignation of men’s soccer coach Tyler Tarango.

NYU — Named Jordy S. Paulemon assistant men’s and women’s track and field coach.

TEXAS-RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Promoted Tony Forina to assistant athletic director for community relations, Chelsea Blakely to senior assosiate athletic director for external operations and senior woman administrator, Nathan Burk to senior associate athletic director for compliance and administration, Melbu Cantu to assistant athletic director for business operations, Brenda Codallo to associate athletic director for academics, Kim Graham to senior associate athletic director for operations and Kara Lara senioa athletic marketing and digital media coordinator.

TEXAS STATE — Named Jake Spavital football coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.