Week 10

November 15, 2018 10:01 am
 
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 4231 1176 3055
Pittsburgh 3779 951 2828
New England 3772 1085 2687
Cleveland 3554 1332 2222
L.A. Chargers 3529 1144 2385
Indianapolis 3418 1022 2396
Denver 3394 1140 2254
Houston 3322 1082 2240
Baltimore 3299 834 2465
Jacksonville 3235 851 2384
Oakland 3147 874 2273
Miami 3136 1059 2077
Cincinnati 3038 852 2186
N.Y. Jets 2994 1073 1921
Tennessee 2691 1030 1661
Buffalo 2686 1088 1598
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 2745 898 1847
Jacksonville 2872 1067 1805
Tennessee 2952 898 2054
Buffalo 3022 998 2024
Pittsburgh 3025 817 2208
Houston 3027 836 2191
L.A. Chargers 3209 1013 2196
Denver 3276 1184 2092
Indianapolis 3386 970 2416
Oakland 3592 1269 2323
N.Y. Jets 3616 1195 2421
New England 3814 1111 2703
Miami 3923 1420 2503
Cincinnati 4091 1271 2820
Kansas City 4107 1217 2890
Cleveland 4197 1321 2876
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 4480 1448 3032
Tampa Bay 4075 824 3251
New Orleans 3725 1141 2584
Atlanta 3680 808 2872
Green Bay 3629 1040 2589
San Francisco 3565 1336 2229
Minnesota 3369 825 2544
Philadelphia 3356 924 2432
Chicago 3271 1081 2190
Carolina 3215 1246 1969
Seattle 3133 1370 1763
Detroit 3128 910 2218
N.Y. Giants 3103 720 2383
Washington 3037 1091 1946
Dallas 2947 1201 1746
Arizona 2126 634 1492
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Chicago 2876 756 2120
Minnesota 2900 800 2100
Dallas 2957 870 2087
Green Bay 3113 1088 2025
Seattle 3122 1067 2055
Carolina 3215 891 2324
Philadelphia 3233 841 2392
Washington 3249 818 2431
Detroit 3259 1194 2065
Arizona 3272 1263 2009
N.Y. Giants 3305 1103 2202
New Orleans 3386 721 2665
San Francisco 3442 1022 2420
L.A. Rams 3552 1221 2331
Tampa Bay 3600 973 2627
Atlanta 3729 1079 2650
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 423.1 117.6 305.5
Pittsburgh 419.9 105.7 314.2
L.A. Chargers 392.1 127.1 265.0
Indianapolis 379.8 113.6 266.2
New England 377.2 108.5 268.7
Denver 377.1 126.7 250.4
Houston 369.1 120.2 248.9
Baltimore 366.6 92.7 273.9
Jacksonville 359.4 94.6 264.9
Cleveland 355.4 133.2 222.2
Oakland 349.7 97.1 252.6
Cincinnati 337.6 94.7 242.9
Miami 313.6 105.9 207.7
N.Y. Jets 299.4 107.3 192.1
Tennessee 299.0 114.4 184.6
Buffalo 268.6 108.8 159.8
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Buffalo 302.2 99.8 202.4
Baltimore 305.0 99.8 205.2
Jacksonville 319.1 118.6 200.6
Tennessee 328.0 99.8 228.2
Pittsburgh 336.1 90.8 245.3
Houston 336.3 92.9 243.4
L.A. Chargers 356.6 112.6 244.0
N.Y. Jets 361.6 119.5 242.1
Denver 364.0 131.6 232.4
Indianapolis 376.2 107.8 268.4
New England 381.4 111.1 270.3
Miami 392.3 142.0 250.3
Oakland 399.1 141.0 258.1
Kansas City 410.7 121.7 289.0
Cleveland 419.7 132.1 287.6
Cincinnati 454.6 141.2 313.3
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 452.8 91.6 361.2
L.A. Rams 448.0 144.8 303.2
New Orleans 413.9 126.8 287.1
Atlanta 408.9 89.8 319.1
Green Bay 403.2 115.6 287.7
Minnesota 374.3 91.7 282.7
Philadelphia 372.9 102.7 270.2
Chicago 363.4 120.1 243.3
Carolina 357.2 138.4 218.8
San Francisco 356.5 133.6 222.9
Seattle 348.1 152.2 195.9
Detroit 347.6 101.1 246.4
N.Y. Giants 344.8 80.0 264.8
Washington 337.4 121.2 216.2
Dallas 327.4 133.4 194.0
Arizona 236.2 70.4 165.8
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Chicago 319.6 84.0 235.6
Minnesota 322.2 88.9 233.3
Dallas 328.6 96.7 231.9
San Francisco 344.2 102.2 242.0
Green Bay 345.9 120.9 225.0
Seattle 346.9 118.6 228.3
L.A. Rams 355.2 122.1 233.1
Carolina 357.2 99.0 258.2
Philadelphia 359.2 93.4 265.8
Washington 361.0 90.9 270.1
Detroit 362.1 132.7 229.4
Arizona 363.6 140.3 223.2
N.Y. Giants 367.2 122.6 244.7
New Orleans 376.2 80.1 296.1
Tampa Bay 400.0 108.1 291.9
Atlanta 414.3 119.9 294.4

