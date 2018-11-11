Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 3901 1058 2843 Pittsburgh 3779 951 2828 New England 3488 1045 2443 Denver 3394 1140 2254 Houston 3322 1082 2240 Baltimore 3299 834 2465 L.A. Chargers 3194 1031 2163 Cleveland 3127 1121 2006 Indianapolis 3052 941 2111 Miami 2842 928 1914 Oakland 2830 760 2070 Jacksonville 2820 760 2060 N.Y. Jets 2795 990 1805 Cincinnati 2754 742 2012 Tennessee 2306 880 1426 Buffalo 2235 876 1359

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Jacksonville 2506 986 1520 Tennessee 2668 858 1810 Baltimore 2745 898 1847 Buffalo 2823 915 1908 L.A. Chargers 2892 899 1993 Indianapolis 2971 879 2092 Pittsburgh 3025 817 2208 Houston 3027 836 2191 N.Y. Jets 3165 983 2182 Oakland 3257 1156 2101 Denver 3276 1184 2092 New England 3429 961 2468 Miami 3546 1225 2321 Cincinnati 3582 1027 2555 Cleveland 3815 1250 2565 Kansas City 3847 1123 2724

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass L.A. Rams 4024 1299 2725 Tampa Bay 3574 721 2853 Minnesota 3369 825 2544 Atlanta 3298 737 2561 Green Bay 3252 845 2407 New Orleans 3216 897 2319 Carolina 3215 1246 1969 San Francisco 3191 1212 1979 Philadelphia 2935 853 2082 Chicago 2869 1027 1842 N.Y. Giants 2826 623 2203 Detroit 2823 834 1989 Washington 2751 975 1776 Seattle 2719 1097 1622 Dallas 2537 1030 1507 Arizona 1866 540 1326

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Dallas 2536 799 1737 Chicago 2571 680 1891 Seattle 2666 918 1748 Washington 2748 715 2033 Green Bay 2819 957 1862 Philadelphia 2823 670 2153 Detroit 2857 1140 1717 Minnesota 2900 800 2100 N.Y. Giants 2931 979 1952 Arizona 2942 1145 1797 New Orleans 3102 611 2491 L.A. Rams 3138 948 2190 San Francisco 3165 925 2240 Carolina 3215 891 2324 Atlanta 3302 868 2434 Tampa Bay 3314 857 2457

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Kansas City 433.4 117.6 315.9 Pittsburgh 419.9 105.7 314.2 L.A. Chargers 399.2 128.9 270.4 New England 387.6 116.1 271.4 Indianapolis 381.5 117.6 263.9 Denver 377.1 126.7 250.4 Houston 369.1 120.2 248.9 Baltimore 366.6 92.7 273.9 Oakland 353.8 95.0 258.8 Jacksonville 352.5 95.0 257.5 Cleveland 347.4 124.6 222.9 Cincinnati 344.2 92.8 251.5 Miami 315.8 103.1 212.7 N.Y. Jets 310.6 110.0 200.6 Tennessee 288.2 110.0 178.2 Buffalo 248.3 97.3 151.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 305.0 99.8 205.2 Jacksonville 313.2 123.2 190.0 Buffalo 313.7 101.7 212.0 Tennessee 333.5 107.2 226.2 Pittsburgh 336.1 90.8 245.3 Houston 336.3 92.9 243.4 N.Y. Jets 351.7 109.2 242.4 L.A. Chargers 361.5 112.4 249.1 Denver 364.0 131.6 232.4 Indianapolis 371.4 109.9 261.5 New England 381.0 106.8 274.2 Miami 394.0 136.1 257.9 Oakland 407.1 144.5 262.6 Cleveland 423.9 138.9 285.0 Kansas City 427.4 124.8 302.7 Cincinnati 447.8 128.4 319.4

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass L.A. Rams 447.1 144.3 302.8 Tampa Bay 446.8 90.1 356.6 Atlanta 412.2 92.1 320.1 Green Bay 406.5 105.6 300.9 New Orleans 402.0 112.1 289.9 Minnesota 374.3 91.7 282.7 Philadelphia 366.9 106.6 260.2 Chicago 358.6 128.4 230.2 Carolina 357.2 138.4 218.8 San Francisco 354.6 134.7 219.9 N.Y. Giants 353.2 77.9 275.4 Detroit 352.9 104.2 248.6 Washington 343.9 121.9 222.0 Seattle 339.9 137.1 202.8 Dallas 317.1 128.8 188.4 Arizona 233.2 67.5 165.8

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 317.0 99.9 217.1 Chicago 321.4 85.0 236.4 Minnesota 322.2 88.9 233.3 Seattle 333.2 114.8 218.5 Washington 343.5 89.4 254.1 L.A. Rams 348.7 105.3 243.3 San Francisco 351.7 102.8 248.9 Green Bay 352.4 119.6 232.8 Philadelphia 352.9 83.8 269.1 Detroit 357.1 142.5 214.6 Carolina 357.2 99.0 258.2 N.Y. Giants 366.4 122.4 244.0 Arizona 367.8 143.1 224.6 New Orleans 387.8 76.4 311.4 Atlanta 412.8 108.5 304.2 Tampa Bay 414.2 107.1 307.1

