|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|4777
|1274
|3503
|Pittsburgh
|4102
|977
|3125
|L.A. Chargers
|4008
|1239
|2769
|Indianapolis
|3815
|1124
|2691
|New England
|3772
|1085
|2687
|Denver
|3719
|1248
|2471
|Baltimore
|3702
|1099
|2603
|Houston
|3642
|1221
|2421
|Cleveland
|3554
|1332
|2222
|Jacksonville
|3478
|1030
|2448
|Oakland
|3472
|1026
|2446
|Cincinnati
|3293
|900
|2393
|Miami
|3136
|1059
|2077
|N.Y. Jets
|2994
|1073
|1921
|Tennessee
|2954
|1117
|1837
|Buffalo
|2686
|1088
|1598
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|3000
|946
|2054
|Buffalo
|3022
|998
|2024
|Jacksonville
|3195
|1093
|2102
|Pittsburgh
|3268
|996
|2272
|Houston
|3305
|960
|2345
|Tennessee
|3349
|1000
|2349
|L.A. Chargers
|3534
|1121
|2413
|N.Y. Jets
|3616
|1195
|2421
|Indianapolis
|3649
|1057
|2592
|Denver
|3755
|1279
|2476
|New England
|3814
|1111
|2703
|Oakland
|3874
|1423
|2451
|Miami
|3923
|1420
|2503
|Cleveland
|4197
|1321
|2876
|Cincinnati
|4494
|1536
|2958
|Kansas City
|4562
|1293
|3269
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|4935
|1524
|3411
|Tampa Bay
|4585
|975
|3610
|New Orleans
|4271
|1314
|2957
|Atlanta
|4034
|888
|3146
|Green Bay
|3988
|1088
|2900
|Minnesota
|3637
|847
|2790
|Carolina
|3602
|1302
|2300
|Chicago
|3579
|1229
|2350
|San Francisco
|3565
|1336
|2229
|Philadelphia
|3552
|982
|2570
|Seattle
|3511
|1543
|1968
|N.Y. Giants
|3462
|883
|2579
|Detroit
|3437
|1004
|2433
|Washington
|3315
|1215
|2100
|Dallas
|3270
|1333
|1937
|Arizona
|2408
|788
|1620
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|3144
|778
|2366
|Minnesota
|3208
|948
|2260
|Dallas
|3311
|950
|2361
|San Francisco
|3442
|1022
|2420
|Seattle
|3481
|1115
|2366
|Green Bay
|3491
|1261
|2230
|Carolina
|3524
|985
|2539
|Washington
|3569
|957
|2612
|New Orleans
|3582
|779
|2803
|Arizona
|3597
|1415
|2182
|Detroit
|3646
|1250
|2396
|Philadelphia
|3779
|1014
|2765
|N.Y. Giants
|3815
|1254
|2561
|Tampa Bay
|3959
|1136
|2823
|Atlanta
|4052
|1211
|2841
|L.A. Rams
|4098
|1319
|2779
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|434.3
|115.8
|318.5
|Pittsburgh
|410.2
|97.7
|312.5
|L.A. Chargers
|400.8
|123.9
|276.9
|Indianapolis
|381.5
|112.4
|269.1
|New England
|377.2
|108.5
|268.7
|Denver
|371.9
|124.8
|247.1
|Baltimore
|370.2
|109.9
|260.3
|Houston
|364.2
|122.1
|242.1
|Cleveland
|355.4
|133.2
|222.2
|Jacksonville
|347.8
|103.0
|244.8
|Oakland
|347.2
|102.6
|244.6
|Cincinnati
|329.3
|90.0
|239.3
|Miami
|313.6
|105.9
|207.7
|N.Y. Jets
|299.4
|107.3
|192.1
|Tennessee
|295.4
|111.7
|183.7
|Buffalo
|268.6
|108.8
|159.8
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|300.0
|94.6
|205.4
|Buffalo
|302.2
|99.8
|202.4
|Jacksonville
|319.5
|109.3
|210.2
|Pittsburgh
|326.8
|99.6
|227.2
|Houston
|330.5
|96.0
|234.5
|Tennessee
|334.9
|100.0
|234.9
|L.A. Chargers
|353.4
|112.1
|241.3
|N.Y. Jets
|361.6
|119.5
|242.1
|Indianapolis
|364.9
|105.7
|259.2
|Denver
|375.5
|127.9
|247.6
|New England
|381.4
|111.1
|270.3
|Oakland
|387.4
|142.3
|245.1
|Miami
|392.3
|142.0
|250.3
|Kansas City
|414.7
|117.5
|297.2
|Cleveland
|419.7
|132.1
|287.6
|Cincinnati
|449.4
|153.6
|295.8
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|458.5
|97.5
|361.0
|L.A. Rams
|448.6
|138.5
|310.1
|New Orleans
|427.1
|131.4
|295.7
|Atlanta
|403.4
|88.8
|314.6
|Green Bay
|398.8
|108.8
|290.0
|Minnesota
|363.7
|84.7
|279.0
|Carolina
|360.2
|130.2
|230.0
|Chicago
|357.9
|122.9
|235.0
|San Francisco
|356.5
|133.6
|222.9
|Philadelphia
|355.2
|98.2
|257.0
|Seattle
|351.1
|154.3
|196.8
|N.Y. Giants
|346.2
|88.3
|257.9
|Detroit
|343.7
|100.4
|243.3
|Washington
|331.5
|121.5
|210.0
|Dallas
|327.0
|133.3
|193.7
|Arizona
|240.8
|78.8
|162.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|314.4
|77.8
|236.6
|Minnesota
|320.8
|94.8
|226.0
|Dallas
|331.1
|95.0
|236.1
|San Francisco
|344.2
|102.2
|242.0
|Seattle
|348.1
|111.5
|236.6
|Green Bay
|349.1
|126.1
|223.0
|Carolina
|352.4
|98.5
|253.9
|Washington
|356.9
|95.7
|261.2
|New Orleans
|358.2
|77.9
|280.3
|Arizona
|359.7
|141.5
|218.2
|Detroit
|364.6
|125.0
|239.6
|L.A. Rams
|372.5
|119.9
|252.6
|Philadelphia
|377.9
|101.4
|276.5
|N.Y. Giants
|381.5
|125.4
|256.1
|Tampa Bay
|395.9
|113.6
|282.3
|Atlanta
|405.2
|121.1
|284.1
