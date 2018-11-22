Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Week 11

November 22, 2018 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 4777 1274 3503
Pittsburgh 4102 977 3125
L.A. Chargers 4008 1239 2769
Indianapolis 3815 1124 2691
New England 3772 1085 2687
Denver 3719 1248 2471
Baltimore 3702 1101 2601
Houston 3642 1221 2421
Cleveland 3554 1332 2222
Jacksonville 3478 1030 2448
Oakland 3472 1026 2446
Cincinnati 3293 900 2393
Miami 3136 1059 2077
N.Y. Jets 2994 1073 1921
Tennessee 2954 1117 1837
Buffalo 2686 1088 1598
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 3000 946 2054
Buffalo 3022 998 2024
Jacksonville 3195 1093 2102
Pittsburgh 3268 996 2272
Houston 3305 960 2345
Tennessee 3349 1000 2349
L.A. Chargers 3534 1121 2413
N.Y. Jets 3616 1195 2421
Indianapolis 3649 1057 2592
Denver 3755 1279 2476
New England 3814 1111 2703
Oakland 3874 1423 2451
Miami 3923 1420 2503
Cleveland 4197 1321 2876
Cincinnati 4494 1538 2956
Kansas City 4562 1293 3269
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 4935 1524 3411
Tampa Bay 4585 975 3610
New Orleans 4271 1314 2957
Atlanta 4034 888 3146
Green Bay 3988 1088 2900
Minnesota 3637 847 2790
Carolina 3602 1302 2300
Chicago 3579 1229 2350
San Francisco 3565 1336 2229
Philadelphia 3552 982 2570
Seattle 3511 1543 1968
N.Y. Giants 3462 883 2579
Detroit 3437 1004 2433
Washington 3315 1215 2100
Dallas 3270 1333 1937
Arizona 2408 788 1620
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Chicago 3144 778 2366
Minnesota 3208 948 2260
Dallas 3311 950 2361
San Francisco 3442 1022 2420
Seattle 3481 1115 2366
Green Bay 3491 1261 2230
Carolina 3524 985 2539
Washington 3569 957 2612
New Orleans 3582 779 2803
Arizona 3597 1415 2182
Detroit 3646 1250 2396
Philadelphia 3779 1014 2765
N.Y. Giants 3815 1254 2561
Tampa Bay 3959 1136 2823
Atlanta 4052 1211 2841
L.A. Rams 4098 1319 2779
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 434.3 115.8 318.5
Pittsburgh 410.2 97.7 312.5
L.A. Chargers 400.8 123.9 276.9
Indianapolis 381.5 112.4 269.1
New England 377.2 108.5 268.7
Denver 371.9 124.8 247.1
Baltimore 370.2 110.1 260.1
Houston 364.2 122.1 242.1
Cleveland 355.4 133.2 222.2
Jacksonville 347.8 103.0 244.8
Oakland 347.2 102.6 244.6
Cincinnati 329.3 90.0 239.3
Miami 313.6 105.9 207.7
N.Y. Jets 299.4 107.3 192.1
Tennessee 295.4 111.7 183.7
Buffalo 268.6 108.8 159.8
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 300.0 94.6 205.4
Buffalo 302.2 99.8 202.4
Jacksonville 319.5 109.3 210.2
Pittsburgh 326.8 99.6 227.2
Houston 330.5 96.0 234.5
Tennessee 334.9 100.0 234.9
L.A. Chargers 353.4 112.1 241.3
N.Y. Jets 361.6 119.5 242.1
Indianapolis 364.9 105.7 259.2
Denver 375.5 127.9 247.6
New England 381.4 111.1 270.3
Oakland 387.4 142.3 245.1
Miami 392.3 142.0 250.3
Kansas City 414.7 117.5 297.2
Cleveland 419.7 132.1 287.6
Cincinnati 449.4 153.8 295.6
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 458.5 97.5 361.0
L.A. Rams 448.6 138.5 310.1
New Orleans 427.1 131.4 295.7
Atlanta 403.4 88.8 314.6
Green Bay 398.8 108.8 290.0
Minnesota 363.7 84.7 279.0
Carolina 360.2 130.2 230.0
Chicago 357.9 122.9 235.0
San Francisco 356.5 133.6 222.9
Philadelphia 355.2 98.2 257.0
Seattle 351.1 154.3 196.8
N.Y. Giants 346.2 88.3 257.9
Detroit 343.7 100.4 243.3
Washington 331.5 121.5 210.0
Dallas 327.0 133.3 193.7
Arizona 240.8 78.8 162.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Chicago 314.4 77.8 236.6
Minnesota 320.8 94.8 226.0
Dallas 331.1 95.0 236.1
San Francisco 344.2 102.2 242.0
Seattle 348.1 111.5 236.6
Green Bay 349.1 126.1 223.0
Carolina 352.4 98.5 253.9
Washington 356.9 95.7 261.2
New Orleans 358.2 77.9 280.3
Arizona 359.7 141.5 218.2
Detroit 364.6 125.0 239.6
L.A. Rams 372.5 119.9 252.6
Philadelphia 377.9 101.4 276.5
N.Y. Giants 381.5 125.4 256.1
Tampa Bay 395.9 113.6 282.3
Atlanta 405.2 121.1 284.1

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons