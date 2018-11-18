|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|4231
|1176
|3055
|Pittsburgh
|3779
|951
|2828
|New England
|3772
|1085
|2687
|Cleveland
|3554
|1332
|2222
|L.A. Chargers
|3529
|1144
|2385
|Indianapolis
|3418
|1022
|2396
|Denver
|3394
|1140
|2254
|Houston
|3322
|1082
|2240
|Baltimore
|3299
|834
|2465
|Jacksonville
|3235
|851
|2384
|Oakland
|3147
|874
|2273
|Miami
|3136
|1059
|2077
|Cincinnati
|3038
|852
|2186
|N.Y. Jets
|2994
|1073
|1921
|Tennessee
|2691
|1030
|1661
|Buffalo
|2686
|1088
|1598
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|2745
|898
|1847
|Jacksonville
|2872
|1067
|1805
|Tennessee
|2952
|898
|2054
|Buffalo
|3022
|998
|2024
|Pittsburgh
|3025
|817
|2208
|Houston
|3027
|836
|2191
|L.A. Chargers
|3209
|1013
|2196
|Denver
|3276
|1184
|2092
|Indianapolis
|3386
|970
|2416
|Oakland
|3592
|1269
|2323
|N.Y. Jets
|3616
|1195
|2421
|New England
|3814
|1111
|2703
|Miami
|3923
|1420
|2503
|Cincinnati
|4091
|1271
|2820
|Kansas City
|4107
|1217
|2890
|Cleveland
|4197
|1321
|2876
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|4480
|1448
|3032
|Tampa Bay
|4075
|824
|3251
|Green Bay
|3988
|1088
|2900
|New Orleans
|3725
|1141
|2584
|Atlanta
|3680
|808
|2872
|San Francisco
|3565
|1336
|2229
|Seattle
|3511
|1543
|1968
|Minnesota
|3369
|825
|2544
|Philadelphia
|3356
|924
|2432
|Chicago
|3271
|1081
|2190
|Carolina
|3215
|1246
|1969
|Detroit
|3128
|910
|2218
|N.Y. Giants
|3103
|720
|2383
|Washington
|3037
|1091
|1946
|Dallas
|2947
|1201
|1746
|Arizona
|2126
|634
|1492
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|2876
|756
|2120
|Minnesota
|2900
|800
|2100
|Dallas
|2957
|870
|2087
|Carolina
|3215
|891
|2324
|Philadelphia
|3233
|841
|2392
|Washington
|3249
|818
|2431
|Detroit
|3259
|1194
|2065
|Arizona
|3272
|1263
|2009
|N.Y. Giants
|3305
|1103
|2202
|New Orleans
|3386
|721
|2665
|San Francisco
|3442
|1022
|2420
|Seattle
|3481
|1115
|2366
|Green Bay
|3491
|1261
|2230
|L.A. Rams
|3552
|1221
|2331
|Tampa Bay
|3600
|973
|2627
|Atlanta
|3729
|1079
|2650
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|423.1
|117.6
|305.5
|Pittsburgh
|419.9
|105.7
|314.2
|L.A. Chargers
|392.1
|127.1
|265.0
|Indianapolis
|379.8
|113.6
|266.2
|New England
|377.2
|108.5
|268.7
|Denver
|377.1
|126.7
|250.4
|Houston
|369.1
|120.2
|248.9
|Baltimore
|366.6
|92.7
|273.9
|Jacksonville
|359.4
|94.6
|264.9
|Cleveland
|355.4
|133.2
|222.2
|Oakland
|349.7
|97.1
|252.6
|Cincinnati
|337.6
|94.7
|242.9
|Miami
|313.6
|105.9
|207.7
|N.Y. Jets
|299.4
|107.3
|192.1
|Tennessee
|299.0
|114.4
|184.6
|Buffalo
|268.6
|108.8
|159.8
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Buffalo
|302.2
|99.8
|202.4
|Baltimore
|305.0
|99.8
|205.2
|Jacksonville
|319.1
|118.6
|200.6
|Tennessee
|328.0
|99.8
|228.2
|Pittsburgh
|336.1
|90.8
|245.3
|Houston
|336.3
|92.9
|243.4
|L.A. Chargers
|356.6
|112.6
|244.0
|N.Y. Jets
|361.6
|119.5
|242.1
|Denver
|364.0
|131.6
|232.4
|Indianapolis
|376.2
|107.8
|268.4
|New England
|381.4
|111.1
|270.3
|Miami
|392.3
|142.0
|250.3
|Oakland
|399.1
|141.0
|258.1
|Kansas City
|410.7
|121.7
|289.0
|Cleveland
|419.7
|132.1
|287.6
|Cincinnati
|454.6
|141.2
|313.3
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|452.8
|91.6
|361.2
|L.A. Rams
|448.0
|144.8
|303.2
|New Orleans
|413.9
|126.8
|287.1
|Atlanta
|408.9
|89.8
|319.1
|Green Bay
|398.8
|108.8
|290.0
|Minnesota
|374.3
|91.7
|282.7
|Philadelphia
|372.9
|102.7
|270.2
|Chicago
|363.4
|120.1
|243.3
|Carolina
|357.2
|138.4
|218.8
|San Francisco
|356.5
|133.6
|222.9
|Seattle
|351.1
|154.3
|196.8
|Detroit
|347.6
|101.1
|246.4
|N.Y. Giants
|344.8
|80.0
|264.8
|Washington
|337.4
|121.2
|216.2
|Dallas
|327.4
|133.4
|194.0
|Arizona
|236.2
|70.4
|165.8
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|319.6
|84.0
|235.6
|Minnesota
|322.2
|88.9
|233.3
|Dallas
|328.6
|96.7
|231.9
|San Francisco
|344.2
|102.2
|242.0
|Seattle
|348.1
|111.5
|236.6
|Green Bay
|349.1
|126.1
|223.0
|L.A. Rams
|355.2
|122.1
|233.1
|Carolina
|357.2
|99.0
|258.2
|Philadelphia
|359.2
|93.4
|265.8
|Washington
|361.0
|90.9
|270.1
|Detroit
|362.1
|132.7
|229.4
|Arizona
|363.6
|140.3
|223.2
|N.Y. Giants
|367.2
|122.6
|244.7
|New Orleans
|376.2
|80.1
|296.1
|Tampa Bay
|400.0
|108.1
|291.9
|Atlanta
|414.3
|119.9
|294.4
