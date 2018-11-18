Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 4231 1176 3055 Pittsburgh 3779 951 2828 New England 3772 1085 2687 Cleveland 3554 1332 2222 L.A. Chargers 3529 1144 2385 Indianapolis 3418 1022 2396 Denver 3394 1140 2254 Houston 3322 1082 2240 Baltimore 3299 834 2465 Jacksonville 3235 851 2384 Oakland 3147 874 2273 Miami 3136 1059 2077 Cincinnati 3038 852 2186 N.Y. Jets 2994 1073 1921 Tennessee 2691 1030 1661 Buffalo 2686 1088 1598

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 2745 898 1847 Jacksonville 2872 1067 1805 Tennessee 2952 898 2054 Buffalo 3022 998 2024 Pittsburgh 3025 817 2208 Houston 3027 836 2191 L.A. Chargers 3209 1013 2196 Denver 3276 1184 2092 Indianapolis 3386 970 2416 Oakland 3592 1269 2323 N.Y. Jets 3616 1195 2421 New England 3814 1111 2703 Miami 3923 1420 2503 Cincinnati 4091 1271 2820 Kansas City 4107 1217 2890 Cleveland 4197 1321 2876

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass L.A. Rams 4480 1448 3032 Tampa Bay 4075 824 3251 Green Bay 3988 1088 2900 New Orleans 3725 1141 2584 Atlanta 3680 808 2872 San Francisco 3565 1336 2229 Seattle 3511 1543 1968 Minnesota 3369 825 2544 Philadelphia 3356 924 2432 Chicago 3271 1081 2190 Carolina 3215 1246 1969 Detroit 3128 910 2218 N.Y. Giants 3103 720 2383 Washington 3037 1091 1946 Dallas 2947 1201 1746 Arizona 2126 634 1492

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Chicago 2876 756 2120 Minnesota 2900 800 2100 Dallas 2957 870 2087 Carolina 3215 891 2324 Philadelphia 3233 841 2392 Washington 3249 818 2431 Detroit 3259 1194 2065 Arizona 3272 1263 2009 N.Y. Giants 3305 1103 2202 New Orleans 3386 721 2665 San Francisco 3442 1022 2420 Seattle 3481 1115 2366 Green Bay 3491 1261 2230 L.A. Rams 3552 1221 2331 Tampa Bay 3600 973 2627 Atlanta 3729 1079 2650

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Kansas City 423.1 117.6 305.5 Pittsburgh 419.9 105.7 314.2 L.A. Chargers 392.1 127.1 265.0 Indianapolis 379.8 113.6 266.2 New England 377.2 108.5 268.7 Denver 377.1 126.7 250.4 Houston 369.1 120.2 248.9 Baltimore 366.6 92.7 273.9 Jacksonville 359.4 94.6 264.9 Cleveland 355.4 133.2 222.2 Oakland 349.7 97.1 252.6 Cincinnati 337.6 94.7 242.9 Miami 313.6 105.9 207.7 N.Y. Jets 299.4 107.3 192.1 Tennessee 299.0 114.4 184.6 Buffalo 268.6 108.8 159.8

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Buffalo 302.2 99.8 202.4 Baltimore 305.0 99.8 205.2 Jacksonville 319.1 118.6 200.6 Tennessee 328.0 99.8 228.2 Pittsburgh 336.1 90.8 245.3 Houston 336.3 92.9 243.4 L.A. Chargers 356.6 112.6 244.0 N.Y. Jets 361.6 119.5 242.1 Denver 364.0 131.6 232.4 Indianapolis 376.2 107.8 268.4 New England 381.4 111.1 270.3 Miami 392.3 142.0 250.3 Oakland 399.1 141.0 258.1 Kansas City 410.7 121.7 289.0 Cleveland 419.7 132.1 287.6 Cincinnati 454.6 141.2 313.3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Tampa Bay 452.8 91.6 361.2 L.A. Rams 448.0 144.8 303.2 New Orleans 413.9 126.8 287.1 Atlanta 408.9 89.8 319.1 Green Bay 398.8 108.8 290.0 Minnesota 374.3 91.7 282.7 Philadelphia 372.9 102.7 270.2 Chicago 363.4 120.1 243.3 Carolina 357.2 138.4 218.8 San Francisco 356.5 133.6 222.9 Seattle 351.1 154.3 196.8 Detroit 347.6 101.1 246.4 N.Y. Giants 344.8 80.0 264.8 Washington 337.4 121.2 216.2 Dallas 327.4 133.4 194.0 Arizona 236.2 70.4 165.8

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Chicago 319.6 84.0 235.6 Minnesota 322.2 88.9 233.3 Dallas 328.6 96.7 231.9 San Francisco 344.2 102.2 242.0 Seattle 348.1 111.5 236.6 Green Bay 349.1 126.1 223.0 L.A. Rams 355.2 122.1 233.1 Carolina 357.2 99.0 258.2 Philadelphia 359.2 93.4 265.8 Washington 361.0 90.9 270.1 Detroit 362.1 132.7 229.4 Arizona 363.6 140.3 223.2 N.Y. Giants 367.2 122.6 244.7 New Orleans 376.2 80.1 296.1 Tampa Bay 400.0 108.1 291.9 Atlanta 414.3 119.9 294.4

