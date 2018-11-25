Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 4777 1274 3503 Pittsburgh 4102 977 3125 L.A. Chargers 4008 1239 2769 Indianapolis 3815 1124 2691 New England 3772 1085 2687 Denver 3719 1248 2471 Baltimore 3702 1101 2601 Houston 3642 1221 2421 Cleveland 3554 1332 2222 Jacksonville 3478 1030 2448 Oakland 3472 1026 2446 Cincinnati 3293 900 2393 Miami 3136 1059 2077 N.Y. Jets 2994 1073 1921 Tennessee 2954 1117 1837 Buffalo 2686 1088 1598

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 3000 946 2054 Buffalo 3022 998 2024 Jacksonville 3195 1093 2102 Pittsburgh 3268 996 2272 Houston 3305 960 2345 Tennessee 3349 1000 2349 L.A. Chargers 3534 1121 2413 N.Y. Jets 3616 1195 2421 Indianapolis 3649 1057 2592 Denver 3755 1279 2476 New England 3814 1111 2703 Oakland 3874 1423 2451 Miami 3923 1420 2503 Cleveland 4197 1321 2876 Cincinnati 4494 1538 2956 Kansas City 4562 1293 3269

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass L.A. Rams 4935 1524 3411 Tampa Bay 4585 975 3610 New Orleans 4583 1464 3119 Atlanta 4400 914 3486 Green Bay 3988 1088 2900 Chicago 3843 1267 2576 Detroit 3770 1115 2655 Dallas 3674 1479 2195 Washington 3646 1295 2351 Minnesota 3637 847 2790 Carolina 3602 1302 2300 San Francisco 3565 1336 2229 Philadelphia 3552 982 2570 Seattle 3511 1543 1968 N.Y. Giants 3462 883 2579 Arizona 2408 788 1620

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Minnesota 3208 948 2260 San Francisco 3442 1022 2420 Chicago 3477 889 2588 Seattle 3481 1115 2366 Green Bay 3491 1261 2230 Carolina 3524 985 2539 Arizona 3597 1415 2182 Dallas 3642 1030 2612 Philadelphia 3779 1014 2765 N.Y. Giants 3815 1254 2561 Detroit 3910 1288 2622 New Orleans 3948 805 3143 Tampa Bay 3959 1136 2823 Washington 3973 1103 2870 L.A. Rams 4098 1319 2779 Atlanta 4364 1361 3003

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Kansas City 434.3 115.8 318.5 Pittsburgh 410.2 97.7 312.5 L.A. Chargers 400.8 123.9 276.9 Indianapolis 381.5 112.4 269.1 New England 377.2 108.5 268.7 Denver 371.9 124.8 247.1 Baltimore 370.2 110.1 260.1 Houston 364.2 122.1 242.1 Cleveland 355.4 133.2 222.2 Jacksonville 347.8 103.0 244.8 Oakland 347.2 102.6 244.6 Cincinnati 329.3 90.0 239.3 Miami 313.6 105.9 207.7 N.Y. Jets 299.4 107.3 192.1 Tennessee 295.4 111.7 183.7 Buffalo 268.6 108.8 159.8

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 300.0 94.6 205.4 Buffalo 302.2 99.8 202.4 Jacksonville 319.5 109.3 210.2 Pittsburgh 326.8 99.6 227.2 Houston 330.5 96.0 234.5 Tennessee 334.9 100.0 234.9 L.A. Chargers 353.4 112.1 241.3 N.Y. Jets 361.6 119.5 242.1 Indianapolis 364.9 105.7 259.2 Denver 375.5 127.9 247.6 New England 381.4 111.1 270.3 Oakland 387.4 142.3 245.1 Miami 392.3 142.0 250.3 Kansas City 414.7 117.5 297.2 Cleveland 419.7 132.1 287.6 Cincinnati 449.4 153.8 295.6

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Tampa Bay 458.5 97.5 361.0 L.A. Rams 448.6 138.5 310.1 New Orleans 416.6 133.1 283.5 Atlanta 400.0 83.1 316.9 Green Bay 398.8 108.8 290.0 Minnesota 363.7 84.7 279.0 Carolina 360.2 130.2 230.0 San Francisco 356.5 133.6 222.9 Philadelphia 355.2 98.2 257.0 Seattle 351.1 154.3 196.8 Chicago 349.4 115.2 234.2 N.Y. Giants 346.2 88.3 257.9 Detroit 342.7 101.4 241.4 Dallas 334.0 134.5 199.5 Washington 331.5 117.7 213.7 Arizona 240.8 78.8 162.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Chicago 316.1 80.8 235.3 Minnesota 320.8 94.8 226.0 Dallas 331.1 93.6 237.5 San Francisco 344.2 102.2 242.0 Seattle 348.1 111.5 236.6 Green Bay 349.1 126.1 223.0 Carolina 352.4 98.5 253.9 Detroit 355.5 117.1 238.4 New Orleans 358.9 73.2 285.7 Arizona 359.7 141.5 218.2 Washington 361.2 100.3 260.9 L.A. Rams 372.5 119.9 252.6 Philadelphia 377.9 101.4 276.5 N.Y. Giants 381.5 125.4 256.1 Tampa Bay 395.9 113.6 282.3 Atlanta 396.7 123.7 273.0

