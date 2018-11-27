Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Week 12

November 27, 2018 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 4777 1274 3503
Pittsburgh 4629 1052 3577
L.A. Chargers 4422 1417 3005
New England 4270 1300 2970
Indianapolis 4270 1242 3028
Baltimore 4118 1343 2775
Houston 4104 1502 2602
Denver 4027 1372 2655
Cleveland 3896 1416 2480
Jacksonville 3811 1256 2555
Oakland 3721 1093 2628
Cincinnati 3665 1029 2636
Miami 3450 1172 2278
N.Y. Jets 3332 1147 2185
Tennessee 3319 1222 2097
Buffalo 3013 1255 1758
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 3249 1013 2236
Buffalo 3355 1224 2131
Jacksonville 3522 1260 2262
Pittsburgh 3576 1120 2456
Houston 3670 1065 2605
L.A. Chargers 3683 1183 2500
Tennessee 3811 1281 2530
Indianapolis 3963 1170 2793
N.Y. Jets 4114 1410 2704
New England 4152 1185 2967
Denver 4282 1354 2928
Oakland 4290 1665 2625
Miami 4378 1538 2840
Kansas City 4562 1293 3269
Cleveland 4569 1450 3119
Cincinnati 4836 1622 3214
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 4997 1083 3914
L.A. Rams 4935 1524 3411
New Orleans 4583 1464 3119
Atlanta 4400 914 3486
Green Bay 4242 1170 3072
Carolina 4078 1522 2556
Minnesota 4053 938 3115
Seattle 3908 1618 2290
San Francisco 3907 1484 2423
Philadelphia 3893 1109 2784
N.Y. Giants 3864 1009 2855
Chicago 3843 1267 2576
Detroit 3770 1115 2655
Dallas 3674 1479 2195
Washington 3646 1295 2351
Arizona 2557 850 1707
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Minnesota 3462 1030 2432
Chicago 3477 889 2588
Dallas 3642 1030 2612
San Francisco 3854 1130 2724
Green Bay 3907 1352 2555
Detroit 3910 1288 2622
Carolina 3921 1060 2861
New Orleans 3948 805 3143
Seattle 3957 1335 2622
Washington 3973 1103 2870
Arizona 4011 1593 2418
L.A. Rams 4098 1319 2779
N.Y. Giants 4156 1381 2775
Philadelphia 4181 1140 3041
Tampa Bay 4301 1284 3017
Atlanta 4364 1361 3003
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 434.3 115.8 318.5
Pittsburgh 420.8 95.6 325.2
L.A. Chargers 402.0 128.8 273.2
New England 388.2 118.2 270.0
Indianapolis 388.2 112.9 275.3
Baltimore 374.4 122.1 252.3
Houston 373.1 136.5 236.5
Denver 366.1 124.7 241.4
Cleveland 354.2 128.7 225.5
Jacksonville 346.5 114.2 232.3
Oakland 338.3 99.4 238.9
Cincinnati 333.2 93.5 239.6
Miami 313.6 106.5 207.1
N.Y. Jets 302.9 104.3 198.6
Tennessee 301.7 111.1 190.6
Buffalo 273.9 114.1 159.8
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 295.4 92.1 203.3
Buffalo 305.0 111.3 193.7
Jacksonville 320.2 114.5 205.6
Pittsburgh 325.1 101.8 223.3
Houston 333.6 96.8 236.8
L.A. Chargers 334.8 107.5 227.3
Tennessee 346.5 116.5 230.0
Indianapolis 360.3 106.4 253.9
N.Y. Jets 374.0 128.2 245.8
New England 377.5 107.7 269.7
Denver 389.3 123.1 266.2
Oakland 390.0 151.4 238.6
Miami 398.0 139.8 258.2
Kansas City 414.7 117.5 297.2
Cleveland 415.4 131.8 283.5
Cincinnati 439.6 147.5 292.2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 454.3 98.5 355.8
L.A. Rams 448.6 138.5 310.1
New Orleans 416.6 133.1 283.5
Atlanta 400.0 83.1 316.9
Green Bay 385.6 106.4 279.3
Carolina 370.7 138.4 232.4
Minnesota 368.5 85.3 283.2
Seattle 355.3 147.1 208.2
San Francisco 355.2 134.9 220.3
Philadelphia 353.9 100.8 253.1
N.Y. Giants 351.3 91.7 259.5
Chicago 349.4 115.2 234.2
Detroit 342.7 101.4 241.4
Dallas 334.0 134.5 199.5
Washington 331.5 117.7 213.7
Arizona 232.5 77.3 155.2
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Minnesota 314.7 93.6 221.1
Chicago 316.1 80.8 235.3
Dallas 331.1 93.6 237.5
San Francisco 350.4 102.7 247.6
Green Bay 355.2 122.9 232.3
Detroit 355.5 117.1 238.4
Carolina 356.5 96.4 260.1
New Orleans 358.9 73.2 285.7
Seattle 359.7 121.4 238.4
Washington 361.2 100.3 260.9
Arizona 364.6 144.8 219.8
L.A. Rams 372.5 119.9 252.6
N.Y. Giants 377.8 125.5 252.3
Philadelphia 380.1 103.6 276.5
Tampa Bay 391.0 116.7 274.3
Atlanta 396.7 123.7 273.0

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House