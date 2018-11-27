|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|4777
|1274
|3503
|Pittsburgh
|4629
|1052
|3577
|L.A. Chargers
|4422
|1417
|3005
|New England
|4270
|1300
|2970
|Indianapolis
|4270
|1242
|3028
|Baltimore
|4118
|1343
|2775
|Houston
|4104
|1502
|2602
|Denver
|4027
|1372
|2655
|Cleveland
|3896
|1416
|2480
|Jacksonville
|3811
|1256
|2555
|Oakland
|3721
|1093
|2628
|Cincinnati
|3665
|1029
|2636
|Miami
|3450
|1172
|2278
|N.Y. Jets
|3332
|1147
|2185
|Tennessee
|3319
|1222
|2097
|Buffalo
|3013
|1255
|1758
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|3249
|1013
|2236
|Buffalo
|3355
|1224
|2131
|Jacksonville
|3522
|1260
|2262
|Pittsburgh
|3576
|1120
|2456
|Houston
|3670
|1065
|2605
|L.A. Chargers
|3683
|1183
|2500
|Tennessee
|3811
|1281
|2530
|Indianapolis
|3963
|1170
|2793
|N.Y. Jets
|4114
|1410
|2704
|New England
|4152
|1185
|2967
|Denver
|4282
|1354
|2928
|Oakland
|4290
|1665
|2625
|Miami
|4378
|1538
|2840
|Kansas City
|4562
|1293
|3269
|Cleveland
|4569
|1450
|3119
|Cincinnati
|4836
|1622
|3214
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|4997
|1083
|3914
|L.A. Rams
|4935
|1524
|3411
|New Orleans
|4583
|1464
|3119
|Atlanta
|4400
|914
|3486
|Green Bay
|4242
|1170
|3072
|Carolina
|4078
|1522
|2556
|Minnesota
|4053
|938
|3115
|Seattle
|3908
|1618
|2290
|San Francisco
|3907
|1484
|2423
|Philadelphia
|3893
|1109
|2784
|N.Y. Giants
|3864
|1009
|2855
|Chicago
|3843
|1267
|2576
|Detroit
|3770
|1115
|2655
|Dallas
|3674
|1479
|2195
|Washington
|3646
|1295
|2351
|Arizona
|2557
|850
|1707
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|3462
|1030
|2432
|Chicago
|3477
|889
|2588
|Dallas
|3642
|1030
|2612
|San Francisco
|3854
|1130
|2724
|Green Bay
|3907
|1352
|2555
|Detroit
|3910
|1288
|2622
|Carolina
|3921
|1060
|2861
|New Orleans
|3948
|805
|3143
|Seattle
|3957
|1335
|2622
|Washington
|3973
|1103
|2870
|Arizona
|4011
|1593
|2418
|L.A. Rams
|4098
|1319
|2779
|N.Y. Giants
|4156
|1381
|2775
|Philadelphia
|4181
|1140
|3041
|Tampa Bay
|4301
|1284
|3017
|Atlanta
|4364
|1361
|3003
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|434.3
|115.8
|318.5
|Pittsburgh
|420.8
|95.6
|325.2
|L.A. Chargers
|402.0
|128.8
|273.2
|New England
|388.2
|118.2
|270.0
|Indianapolis
|388.2
|112.9
|275.3
|Baltimore
|374.4
|122.1
|252.3
|Houston
|373.1
|136.5
|236.5
|Denver
|366.1
|124.7
|241.4
|Cleveland
|354.2
|128.7
|225.5
|Jacksonville
|346.5
|114.2
|232.3
|Oakland
|338.3
|99.4
|238.9
|Cincinnati
|333.2
|93.5
|239.6
|Miami
|313.6
|106.5
|207.1
|N.Y. Jets
|302.9
|104.3
|198.6
|Tennessee
|301.7
|111.1
|190.6
|Buffalo
|273.9
|114.1
|159.8
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|295.4
|92.1
|203.3
|Buffalo
|305.0
|111.3
|193.7
|Jacksonville
|320.2
|114.5
|205.6
|Pittsburgh
|325.1
|101.8
|223.3
|Houston
|333.6
|96.8
|236.8
|L.A. Chargers
|334.8
|107.5
|227.3
|Tennessee
|346.5
|116.5
|230.0
|Indianapolis
|360.3
|106.4
|253.9
|N.Y. Jets
|374.0
|128.2
|245.8
|New England
|377.5
|107.7
|269.7
|Denver
|389.3
|123.1
|266.2
|Oakland
|390.0
|151.4
|238.6
|Miami
|398.0
|139.8
|258.2
|Kansas City
|414.7
|117.5
|297.2
|Cleveland
|415.4
|131.8
|283.5
|Cincinnati
|439.6
|147.5
|292.2
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|454.3
|98.5
|355.8
|L.A. Rams
|448.6
|138.5
|310.1
|New Orleans
|416.6
|133.1
|283.5
|Atlanta
|400.0
|83.1
|316.9
|Green Bay
|385.6
|106.4
|279.3
|Carolina
|370.7
|138.4
|232.4
|Minnesota
|368.5
|85.3
|283.2
|Seattle
|355.3
|147.1
|208.2
|San Francisco
|355.2
|134.9
|220.3
|Philadelphia
|353.9
|100.8
|253.1
|N.Y. Giants
|351.3
|91.7
|259.5
|Chicago
|349.4
|115.2
|234.2
|Detroit
|342.7
|101.4
|241.4
|Dallas
|334.0
|134.5
|199.5
|Washington
|331.5
|117.7
|213.7
|Arizona
|232.5
|77.3
|155.2
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|314.7
|93.6
|221.1
|Chicago
|316.1
|80.8
|235.3
|Dallas
|331.1
|93.6
|237.5
|San Francisco
|350.4
|102.7
|247.6
|Green Bay
|355.2
|122.9
|232.3
|Detroit
|355.5
|117.1
|238.4
|Carolina
|356.5
|96.4
|260.1
|New Orleans
|358.9
|73.2
|285.7
|Seattle
|359.7
|121.4
|238.4
|Washington
|361.2
|100.3
|260.9
|Arizona
|364.6
|144.8
|219.8
|L.A. Rams
|372.5
|119.9
|252.6
|N.Y. Giants
|377.8
|125.5
|252.3
|Philadelphia
|380.1
|103.6
|276.5
|Tampa Bay
|391.0
|116.7
|274.3
|Atlanta
|396.7
|123.7
|273.0
