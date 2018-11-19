Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 4231 1176 3055 Pittsburgh 4102 977 3125 L.A. Chargers 4008 1239 2769 Indianapolis 3815 1124 2691 New England 3772 1085 2687 Denver 3719 1248 2471 Baltimore 3702 1099 2603 Houston 3642 1221 2421 Cleveland 3554 1332 2222 Jacksonville 3478 1030 2448 Oakland 3472 1026 2446 Cincinnati 3293 900 2393 Miami 3136 1059 2077 N.Y. Jets 2994 1073 1921 Tennessee 2954 1117 1837 Buffalo 2686 1088 1598

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 3000 946 2054 Buffalo 3022 998 2024 Jacksonville 3195 1093 2102 Pittsburgh 3268 996 2272 Houston 3305 960 2345 Tennessee 3349 1000 2349 L.A. Chargers 3534 1121 2413 N.Y. Jets 3616 1195 2421 Indianapolis 3649 1057 2592 Denver 3755 1279 2476 New England 3814 1111 2703 Oakland 3874 1423 2451 Miami 3923 1420 2503 Kansas City 4107 1217 2890 Cleveland 4197 1321 2876 Cincinnati 4494 1536 2958

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Tampa Bay 4585 975 3610 L.A. Rams 4480 1448 3032 New Orleans 4271 1314 2957 Atlanta 4034 888 3146 Green Bay 3988 1088 2900 Minnesota 3637 847 2790 Carolina 3602 1302 2300 Chicago 3579 1229 2350 San Francisco 3565 1336 2229 Philadelphia 3552 982 2570 Seattle 3511 1543 1968 N.Y. Giants 3462 883 2579 Detroit 3437 1004 2433 Washington 3315 1215 2100 Dallas 3270 1333 1937 Arizona 2408 788 1620

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Chicago 3144 778 2366 Minnesota 3208 948 2260 Dallas 3311 950 2361 San Francisco 3442 1022 2420 Seattle 3481 1115 2366 Green Bay 3491 1261 2230 Carolina 3524 985 2539 L.A. Rams 3552 1221 2331 Washington 3569 957 2612 New Orleans 3582 779 2803 Arizona 3597 1415 2182 Detroit 3646 1250 2396 Philadelphia 3779 1014 2765 N.Y. Giants 3815 1254 2561 Tampa Bay 3959 1136 2823 Atlanta 4052 1211 2841

