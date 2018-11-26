Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 4777 1274 3503 Pittsburgh 4629 1052 3577 L.A. Chargers 4422 1417 3005 New England 4270 1300 2970 Indianapolis 4270 1242 3028 Baltimore 4118 1343 2775 Denver 4027 1372 2655 Cleveland 3896 1416 2480 Jacksonville 3811 1256 2555 Oakland 3721 1093 2628 Cincinnati 3665 1029 2636 Houston 3642 1221 2421 Miami 3450 1172 2278 N.Y. Jets 3332 1147 2185 Buffalo 3013 1255 1758 Tennessee 2954 1117 1837

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 3249 1013 2236 Houston 3305 960 2345 Tennessee 3349 1000 2349 Buffalo 3355 1224 2131 Jacksonville 3522 1260 2262 Pittsburgh 3576 1120 2456 L.A. Chargers 3683 1183 2500 Indianapolis 3963 1170 2793 N.Y. Jets 4114 1410 2704 New England 4152 1185 2967 Denver 4282 1354 2928 Oakland 4290 1665 2625 Miami 4378 1538 2840 Kansas City 4562 1293 3269 Cleveland 4569 1450 3119 Cincinnati 4836 1622 3214

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Tampa Bay 4997 1083 3914 L.A. Rams 4935 1524 3411 New Orleans 4583 1464 3119 Atlanta 4400 914 3486 Green Bay 4242 1170 3072 Carolina 4078 1522 2556 Minnesota 4053 938 3115 Seattle 3908 1618 2290 San Francisco 3907 1484 2423 Philadelphia 3893 1109 2784 N.Y. Giants 3864 1009 2855 Chicago 3843 1267 2576 Detroit 3770 1115 2655 Dallas 3674 1479 2195 Washington 3646 1295 2351 Arizona 2557 850 1707

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Minnesota 3462 1030 2432 Chicago 3477 889 2588 Dallas 3642 1030 2612 San Francisco 3854 1130 2724 Green Bay 3907 1352 2555 Detroit 3910 1288 2622 Carolina 3921 1060 2861 New Orleans 3948 805 3143 Seattle 3957 1335 2622 Washington 3973 1103 2870 Arizona 4011 1593 2418 L.A. Rams 4098 1319 2779 N.Y. Giants 4156 1381 2775 Philadelphia 4181 1140 3041 Tampa Bay 4301 1284 3017 Atlanta 4364 1361 3003

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Kansas City 434.3 115.8 318.5 Pittsburgh 420.8 95.6 325.2 L.A. Chargers 402.0 128.8 273.2 New England 388.2 118.2 270.0 Indianapolis 388.2 112.9 275.3 Baltimore 374.4 122.1 252.3 Denver 366.1 124.7 241.4 Houston 364.2 122.1 242.1 Cleveland 354.2 128.7 225.5 Jacksonville 346.5 114.2 232.3 Oakland 338.3 99.4 238.9 Cincinnati 333.2 93.5 239.6 Miami 313.6 106.5 207.1 N.Y. Jets 302.9 104.3 198.6 Tennessee 295.4 111.7 183.7 Buffalo 273.9 114.1 159.8

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 295.4 92.1 203.3 Buffalo 305.0 111.3 193.7 Jacksonville 320.2 114.5 205.6 Pittsburgh 325.1 101.8 223.3 Houston 330.5 96.0 234.5 L.A. Chargers 334.8 107.5 227.3 Tennessee 334.9 100.0 234.9 Indianapolis 360.3 106.4 253.9 N.Y. Jets 374.0 128.2 245.8 New England 377.5 107.7 269.7 Denver 389.3 123.1 266.2 Oakland 390.0 151.4 238.6 Miami 398.0 139.8 258.2 Kansas City 414.7 117.5 297.2 Cleveland 415.4 131.8 283.5 Cincinnati 439.6 147.5 292.2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Tampa Bay 454.3 98.5 355.8 L.A. Rams 448.6 138.5 310.1 New Orleans 416.6 133.1 283.5 Atlanta 400.0 83.1 316.9 Green Bay 385.6 106.4 279.3 Carolina 370.7 138.4 232.4 Minnesota 368.5 85.3 283.2 Seattle 355.3 147.1 208.2 San Francisco 355.2 134.9 220.3 Philadelphia 353.9 100.8 253.1 N.Y. Giants 351.3 91.7 259.5 Chicago 349.4 115.2 234.2 Detroit 342.7 101.4 241.4 Dallas 334.0 134.5 199.5 Washington 331.5 117.7 213.7 Arizona 232.5 77.3 155.2

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Minnesota 314.7 93.6 221.1 Chicago 316.1 80.8 235.3 Dallas 331.1 93.6 237.5 San Francisco 350.4 102.7 247.6 Green Bay 355.2 122.9 232.3 Detroit 355.5 117.1 238.4 Carolina 356.5 96.4 260.1 New Orleans 358.9 73.2 285.7 Seattle 359.7 121.4 238.4 Washington 361.2 100.3 260.9 Arizona 364.6 144.8 219.8 L.A. Rams 372.5 119.9 252.6 N.Y. Giants 377.8 125.5 252.3 Philadelphia 380.1 103.6 276.5 Tampa Bay 391.0 116.7 274.3 Atlanta 396.7 123.7 273.0

