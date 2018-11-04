Listen Live Sports

Week 10

November 4, 2018
 
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 3402 919 2483
New England 3055 922 2133
Indianapolis 3052 941 2111
Denver 3046 1065 1981
Baltimore 3034 773 2261
Houston 3032 984 2048
Pittsburgh 2927 700 2227
Oakland 2830 760 2070
Jacksonville 2820 760 2060
L.A. Chargers 2819 871 1948
Cincinnati 2754 742 2012
Cleveland 2739 1019 1720
Miami 2674 864 1810
N.Y. Jets 2513 910 1603
Buffalo 1971 778 1193
Tennessee 1966 755 1211
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 2350 785 1565
Tennessee 2371 786 1585
Jacksonville 2506 986 1520
Pittsburgh 2518 661 1857
L.A. Chargers 2536 745 1791
Buffalo 2633 851 1782
Houston 2679 761 1918
Indianapolis 2971 879 2092
Denver 2986 1086 1900
N.Y. Jets 2997 919 2078
New England 3062 844 2218
Oakland 3257 1156 2101
Miami 3264 1145 2119
Cleveland 3316 1111 2205
Kansas City 3459 1021 2438
Cincinnati 3582 1027 2555
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 3541 1207 2334
Tampa Bay 3273 639 2634
San Francisco 3191 1212 1979
Minnesota 3086 697 2389
Philadelphia 2935 853 2082
Green Bay 2885 728 2157
N.Y. Giants 2826 623 2203
Atlanta 2807 583 2224
New Orleans 2729 756 1973
Chicago 2679 963 1716
Detroit 2614 768 1846
Carolina 2566 972 1594
Washington 2385 896 1489
Seattle 2363 943 1420
Dallas 2240 958 1282
Arizona 1866 540 1326
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Dallas 2196 674 1522
Washington 2257 561 1696
Seattle 2291 758 1533
Chicago 2307 582 1725
Green Bay 2386 834 1552
Carolina 2457 671 1786
Detroit 2574 1012 1562
New Orleans 2619 519 2100
L.A. Rams 2651 807 1844
Minnesota 2691 734 1957
Philadelphia 2823 670 2153
Tampa Bay 2907 678 2229
N.Y. Giants 2931 979 1952
Atlanta 2936 789 2147
Arizona 2942 1145 1797
San Francisco 3165 925 2240
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 425.2 114.9 310.4
Pittsburgh 418.1 100.0 318.1
L.A. Chargers 402.7 124.4 278.3
New England 381.9 115.2 266.6
Indianapolis 381.5 117.6 263.9
Denver 380.8 133.1 247.6
Baltimore 379.2 96.6 282.6
Houston 379.0 123.0 256.0
Oakland 353.8 95.0 258.8
Jacksonville 352.5 95.0 257.5
Cincinnati 344.2 92.8 251.5
Cleveland 342.4 127.4 215.0
Miami 334.2 108.0 226.2
N.Y. Jets 314.1 113.8 200.4
Tennessee 280.9 107.9 173.0
Buffalo 246.4 97.2 149.1
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 293.8 98.1 195.6
Jacksonville 313.2 123.2 190.0
Buffalo 329.1 106.4 222.8
Houston 334.9 95.1 239.8
Tennessee 338.7 112.3 226.4
Pittsburgh 359.7 94.4 265.3
L.A. Chargers 362.3 106.4 255.9
Indianapolis 371.4 109.9 261.5
Denver 373.2 135.8 237.5
N.Y. Jets 374.6 114.9 259.8
New England 382.8 105.5 277.2
Oakland 407.1 144.5 262.6
Miami 408.0 143.1 264.9
Cleveland 414.5 138.9 275.6
Kansas City 432.4 127.6 304.8
Cincinnati 447.8 128.4 319.4
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 467.6 91.3 376.3
L.A. Rams 442.6 150.9 291.8
Green Bay 412.1 104.0 308.1
Atlanta 401.0 83.3 317.7
New Orleans 389.9 108.0 281.9
Minnesota 385.8 87.1 298.6
Chicago 382.7 137.6 245.1
Detroit 373.4 109.7 263.7
Philadelphia 366.9 106.6 260.2
Carolina 366.6 138.9 227.7
San Francisco 354.6 134.7 219.9
N.Y. Giants 353.2 77.9 275.4
Washington 340.7 128.0 212.7
Seattle 337.6 134.7 202.9
Dallas 320.0 136.9 183.1
Arizona 233.2 67.5 165.8
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 313.7 96.3 217.4
Washington 322.4 80.1 242.3
Seattle 327.3 108.3 219.0
Chicago 329.6 83.1 246.4
L.A. Rams 331.4 100.9 230.5
Minnesota 336.4 91.8 244.6
Green Bay 340.9 119.1 221.7
Carolina 351.0 95.9 255.1
San Francisco 351.7 102.8 248.9
Philadelphia 352.9 83.8 269.1
N.Y. Giants 366.4 122.4 244.0
Detroit 367.7 144.6 223.1
Arizona 367.8 143.1 224.6
New Orleans 374.1 74.1 300.0
Tampa Bay 415.3 96.9 318.4
Atlanta 419.4 112.7 306.7

