|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|3402
|919
|2483
|New England
|3055
|922
|2133
|Indianapolis
|3052
|941
|2111
|Denver
|3046
|1065
|1981
|Baltimore
|3034
|773
|2261
|Houston
|3032
|984
|2048
|Pittsburgh
|2927
|700
|2227
|Oakland
|2830
|760
|2070
|Jacksonville
|2820
|760
|2060
|L.A. Chargers
|2819
|871
|1948
|Cincinnati
|2754
|742
|2012
|Cleveland
|2739
|1019
|1720
|Miami
|2674
|864
|1810
|N.Y. Jets
|2513
|910
|1603
|Buffalo
|1971
|778
|1193
|Tennessee
|1966
|755
|1211
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|2350
|785
|1565
|Tennessee
|2371
|786
|1585
|Jacksonville
|2506
|986
|1520
|Pittsburgh
|2518
|661
|1857
|L.A. Chargers
|2536
|745
|1791
|Buffalo
|2633
|851
|1782
|Houston
|2679
|761
|1918
|Indianapolis
|2971
|879
|2092
|Denver
|2986
|1086
|1900
|N.Y. Jets
|2997
|919
|2078
|New England
|3062
|844
|2218
|Oakland
|3257
|1156
|2101
|Miami
|3264
|1145
|2119
|Cleveland
|3316
|1111
|2205
|Kansas City
|3459
|1021
|2438
|Cincinnati
|3582
|1027
|2555
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|3541
|1207
|2334
|Tampa Bay
|3273
|639
|2634
|San Francisco
|3191
|1212
|1979
|Minnesota
|3086
|697
|2389
|Philadelphia
|2935
|853
|2082
|Green Bay
|2885
|728
|2157
|N.Y. Giants
|2826
|623
|2203
|Atlanta
|2807
|583
|2224
|New Orleans
|2729
|756
|1973
|Chicago
|2679
|963
|1716
|Detroit
|2614
|768
|1846
|Carolina
|2566
|972
|1594
|Washington
|2385
|896
|1489
|Seattle
|2363
|943
|1420
|Dallas
|2240
|958
|1282
|Arizona
|1866
|540
|1326
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|2196
|674
|1522
|Washington
|2257
|561
|1696
|Seattle
|2291
|758
|1533
|Chicago
|2307
|582
|1725
|Green Bay
|2386
|834
|1552
|Carolina
|2457
|671
|1786
|Detroit
|2574
|1012
|1562
|New Orleans
|2619
|519
|2100
|L.A. Rams
|2651
|807
|1844
|Minnesota
|2691
|734
|1957
|Philadelphia
|2823
|670
|2153
|Tampa Bay
|2907
|678
|2229
|N.Y. Giants
|2931
|979
|1952
|Atlanta
|2936
|789
|2147
|Arizona
|2942
|1145
|1797
|San Francisco
|3165
|925
|2240
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|425.2
|114.9
|310.4
|Pittsburgh
|418.1
|100.0
|318.1
|L.A. Chargers
|402.7
|124.4
|278.3
|New England
|381.9
|115.2
|266.6
|Indianapolis
|381.5
|117.6
|263.9
|Denver
|380.8
|133.1
|247.6
|Baltimore
|379.2
|96.6
|282.6
|Houston
|379.0
|123.0
|256.0
|Oakland
|353.8
|95.0
|258.8
|Jacksonville
|352.5
|95.0
|257.5
|Cincinnati
|344.2
|92.8
|251.5
|Cleveland
|342.4
|127.4
|215.0
|Miami
|334.2
|108.0
|226.2
|N.Y. Jets
|314.1
|113.8
|200.4
|Tennessee
|280.9
|107.9
|173.0
|Buffalo
|246.4
|97.2
|149.1
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|293.8
|98.1
|195.6
|Jacksonville
|313.2
|123.2
|190.0
|Buffalo
|329.1
|106.4
|222.8
|Houston
|334.9
|95.1
|239.8
|Tennessee
|338.7
|112.3
|226.4
|Pittsburgh
|359.7
|94.4
|265.3
|L.A. Chargers
|362.3
|106.4
|255.9
|Indianapolis
|371.4
|109.9
|261.5
|Denver
|373.2
|135.8
|237.5
|N.Y. Jets
|374.6
|114.9
|259.8
|New England
|382.8
|105.5
|277.2
|Oakland
|407.1
|144.5
|262.6
|Miami
|408.0
|143.1
|264.9
|Cleveland
|414.5
|138.9
|275.6
|Kansas City
|432.4
|127.6
|304.8
|Cincinnati
|447.8
|128.4
|319.4
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|467.6
|91.3
|376.3
|L.A. Rams
|442.6
|150.9
|291.8
|Green Bay
|412.1
|104.0
|308.1
|Atlanta
|401.0
|83.3
|317.7
|New Orleans
|389.9
|108.0
|281.9
|Minnesota
|385.8
|87.1
|298.6
|Chicago
|382.7
|137.6
|245.1
|Detroit
|373.4
|109.7
|263.7
|Philadelphia
|366.9
|106.6
|260.2
|Carolina
|366.6
|138.9
|227.7
|San Francisco
|354.6
|134.7
|219.9
|N.Y. Giants
|353.2
|77.9
|275.4
|Washington
|340.7
|128.0
|212.7
|Seattle
|337.6
|134.7
|202.9
|Dallas
|320.0
|136.9
|183.1
|Arizona
|233.2
|67.5
|165.8
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|313.7
|96.3
|217.4
|Washington
|322.4
|80.1
|242.3
|Seattle
|327.3
|108.3
|219.0
|Chicago
|329.6
|83.1
|246.4
|L.A. Rams
|331.4
|100.9
|230.5
|Minnesota
|336.4
|91.8
|244.6
|Green Bay
|340.9
|119.1
|221.7
|Carolina
|351.0
|95.9
|255.1
|San Francisco
|351.7
|102.8
|248.9
|Philadelphia
|352.9
|83.8
|269.1
|N.Y. Giants
|366.4
|122.4
|244.0
|Detroit
|367.7
|144.6
|223.1
|Arizona
|367.8
|143.1
|224.6
|New Orleans
|374.1
|74.1
|300.0
|Tampa Bay
|415.3
|96.9
|318.4
|Atlanta
|419.4
|112.7
|306.7
