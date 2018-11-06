|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|3901
|1058
|2843
|New England
|3488
|1045
|2443
|Denver
|3394
|1140
|2254
|Pittsburgh
|3322
|813
|2509
|Houston
|3322
|1082
|2240
|Baltimore
|3299
|834
|2465
|L.A. Chargers
|3194
|1031
|2163
|Cleveland
|3127
|1121
|2006
|Indianapolis
|3052
|941
|2111
|Miami
|2842
|928
|1914
|Oakland
|2830
|760
|2070
|Jacksonville
|2820
|760
|2060
|N.Y. Jets
|2795
|990
|1805
|Cincinnati
|2754
|742
|2012
|Tennessee
|2306
|880
|1426
|Buffalo
|2235
|875
|1360
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Jacksonville
|2506
|986
|1520
|Tennessee
|2668
|858
|1810
|Baltimore
|2745
|898
|1847
|Pittsburgh
|2783
|722
|2061
|Buffalo
|2823
|915
|1908
|L.A. Chargers
|2892
|899
|1993
|Indianapolis
|2971
|879
|2092
|Houston
|3027
|836
|2191
|N.Y. Jets
|3165
|983
|2182
|Oakland
|3257
|1156
|2101
|Denver
|3276
|1184
|2092
|New England
|3430
|962
|2468
|Miami
|3546
|1225
|2321
|Cincinnati
|3582
|1027
|2555
|Cleveland
|3815
|1250
|2565
|Kansas City
|3847
|1123
|2724
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|4024
|1299
|2725
|Tampa Bay
|3574
|721
|2853
|Minnesota
|3369
|825
|2544
|Atlanta
|3298
|737
|2561
|Green Bay
|3253
|846
|2407
|New Orleans
|3216
|897
|2319
|San Francisco
|3191
|1212
|1979
|Carolina
|2973
|1151
|1822
|Philadelphia
|2935
|853
|2082
|Chicago
|2869
|1027
|1842
|N.Y. Giants
|2826
|623
|2203
|Detroit
|2823
|834
|1989
|Washington
|2751
|975
|1776
|Seattle
|2719
|1097
|1622
|Dallas
|2537
|1030
|1507
|Arizona
|1866
|540
|1326
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|2536
|799
|1737
|Chicago
|2571
|679
|1892
|Seattle
|2666
|918
|1748
|Washington
|2748
|715
|2033
|Carolina
|2758
|753
|2005
|Green Bay
|2819
|957
|1862
|Philadelphia
|2823
|670
|2153
|Detroit
|2857
|1140
|1717
|Minnesota
|2900
|800
|2100
|N.Y. Giants
|2931
|979
|1952
|Arizona
|2942
|1145
|1797
|New Orleans
|3102
|611
|2491
|L.A. Rams
|3138
|948
|2190
|San Francisco
|3165
|925
|2240
|Atlanta
|3302
|868
|2434
|Tampa Bay
|3314
|857
|2457
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|433.4
|117.6
|315.9
|Pittsburgh
|415.2
|101.6
|313.6
|L.A. Chargers
|399.2
|128.9
|270.4
|New England
|387.6
|116.1
|271.4
|Indianapolis
|381.5
|117.6
|263.9
|Denver
|377.1
|126.7
|250.4
|Houston
|369.1
|120.2
|248.9
|Baltimore
|366.6
|92.7
|273.9
|Oakland
|353.8
|95.0
|258.8
|Jacksonville
|352.5
|95.0
|257.5
|Cleveland
|347.4
|124.6
|222.9
|Cincinnati
|344.2
|92.8
|251.5
|Miami
|315.8
|103.1
|212.7
|N.Y. Jets
|310.6
|110.0
|200.6
|Tennessee
|288.2
|110.0
|178.2
|Buffalo
|248.3
|97.2
|151.1
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|305.0
|99.8
|205.2
|Jacksonville
|313.2
|123.2
|190.0
|Buffalo
|313.7
|101.7
|212.0
|Tennessee
|333.5
|107.2
|226.2
|Houston
|336.3
|92.9
|243.4
|Pittsburgh
|347.9
|90.2
|257.6
|N.Y. Jets
|351.7
|109.2
|242.4
|L.A. Chargers
|361.5
|112.4
|249.1
|Denver
|364.0
|131.6
|232.4
|Indianapolis
|371.4
|109.9
|261.5
|New England
|381.1
|106.9
|274.2
|Miami
|394.0
|136.1
|257.9
|Oakland
|407.1
|144.5
|262.6
|Cleveland
|423.9
|138.9
|285.0
|Kansas City
|427.4
|124.8
|302.7
|Cincinnati
|447.8
|128.4
|319.4
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|447.1
|144.3
|302.8
|Tampa Bay
|446.8
|90.1
|356.6
|Atlanta
|412.2
|92.1
|320.1
|Green Bay
|406.6
|105.8
|300.9
|New Orleans
|402.0
|112.1
|289.9
|Minnesota
|374.3
|91.7
|282.7
|Carolina
|371.6
|143.9
|227.8
|Philadelphia
|366.9
|106.6
|260.2
|Chicago
|358.6
|128.4
|230.2
|San Francisco
|354.6
|134.7
|219.9
|N.Y. Giants
|353.2
|77.9
|275.4
|Detroit
|352.9
|104.2
|248.6
|Washington
|343.9
|121.9
|222.0
|Seattle
|339.9
|137.1
|202.8
|Dallas
|317.1
|128.8
|188.4
|Arizona
|233.2
|67.5
|165.8
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|317.0
|99.9
|217.1
|Chicago
|321.4
|84.9
|236.5
|Minnesota
|322.2
|88.9
|233.3
|Seattle
|333.2
|114.8
|218.5
|Washington
|343.5
|89.4
|254.1
|Carolina
|344.8
|94.1
|250.6
|L.A. Rams
|348.7
|105.3
|243.3
|San Francisco
|351.7
|102.8
|248.9
|Green Bay
|352.4
|119.6
|232.8
|Philadelphia
|352.9
|83.8
|269.1
|Detroit
|357.1
|142.5
|214.6
|N.Y. Giants
|366.4
|122.4
|244.0
|Arizona
|367.8
|143.1
|224.6
|New Orleans
|387.8
|76.4
|311.4
|Atlanta
|412.8
|108.5
|304.2
|Tampa Bay
|414.2
|107.1
|307.1
