Week 9

November 8, 2018
 
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 3901 1058 2843
New England 3488 1045 2443
Denver 3394 1140 2254
Pittsburgh 3322 813 2509
Houston 3322 1082 2240
Baltimore 3299 834 2465
L.A. Chargers 3194 1031 2163
Cleveland 3127 1121 2006
Indianapolis 3052 941 2111
Miami 2842 928 1914
Oakland 2830 760 2070
Jacksonville 2820 760 2060
N.Y. Jets 2795 990 1805
Cincinnati 2754 742 2012
Tennessee 2306 880 1426
Buffalo 2235 876 1359
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Jacksonville 2506 986 1520
Tennessee 2668 858 1810
Baltimore 2745 898 1847
Pittsburgh 2783 722 2061
Buffalo 2823 915 1908
L.A. Chargers 2892 899 1993
Indianapolis 2971 879 2092
Houston 3027 836 2191
N.Y. Jets 3165 983 2182
Oakland 3257 1156 2101
Denver 3276 1184 2092
New England 3429 961 2468
Miami 3546 1225 2321
Cincinnati 3582 1027 2555
Cleveland 3815 1250 2565
Kansas City 3847 1123 2724
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 4024 1299 2725
Tampa Bay 3574 721 2853
Minnesota 3369 825 2544
Atlanta 3298 737 2561
Green Bay 3252 845 2407
New Orleans 3216 897 2319
San Francisco 3191 1212 1979
Carolina 2973 1151 1822
Philadelphia 2935 853 2082
Chicago 2869 1027 1842
N.Y. Giants 2826 623 2203
Detroit 2823 834 1989
Washington 2751 975 1776
Seattle 2719 1097 1622
Dallas 2537 1030 1507
Arizona 1866 540 1326
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Dallas 2536 799 1737
Chicago 2571 680 1891
Seattle 2666 918 1748
Washington 2748 715 2033
Carolina 2758 753 2005
Green Bay 2819 957 1862
Philadelphia 2823 670 2153
Detroit 2857 1140 1717
Minnesota 2900 800 2100
N.Y. Giants 2931 979 1952
Arizona 2942 1145 1797
New Orleans 3102 611 2491
L.A. Rams 3138 948 2190
San Francisco 3165 925 2240
Atlanta 3302 868 2434
Tampa Bay 3314 857 2457
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 433.4 117.6 315.9
Pittsburgh 415.2 101.6 313.6
L.A. Chargers 399.2 128.9 270.4
New England 387.6 116.1 271.4
Indianapolis 381.5 117.6 263.9
Denver 377.1 126.7 250.4
Houston 369.1 120.2 248.9
Baltimore 366.6 92.7 273.9
Oakland 353.8 95.0 258.8
Jacksonville 352.5 95.0 257.5
Cleveland 347.4 124.6 222.9
Cincinnati 344.2 92.8 251.5
Miami 315.8 103.1 212.7
N.Y. Jets 310.6 110.0 200.6
Tennessee 288.2 110.0 178.2
Buffalo 248.3 97.3 151.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 305.0 99.8 205.2
Jacksonville 313.2 123.2 190.0
Buffalo 313.7 101.7 212.0
Tennessee 333.5 107.2 226.2
Houston 336.3 92.9 243.4
Pittsburgh 347.9 90.2 257.6
N.Y. Jets 351.7 109.2 242.4
L.A. Chargers 361.5 112.4 249.1
Denver 364.0 131.6 232.4
Indianapolis 371.4 109.9 261.5
New England 381.0 106.8 274.2
Miami 394.0 136.1 257.9
Oakland 407.1 144.5 262.6
Cleveland 423.9 138.9 285.0
Kansas City 427.4 124.8 302.7
Cincinnati 447.8 128.4 319.4
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 447.1 144.3 302.8
Tampa Bay 446.8 90.1 356.6
Atlanta 412.2 92.1 320.1
Green Bay 406.5 105.6 300.9
New Orleans 402.0 112.1 289.9
Minnesota 374.3 91.7 282.7
Carolina 371.6 143.9 227.8
Philadelphia 366.9 106.6 260.2
Chicago 358.6 128.4 230.2
San Francisco 354.6 134.7 219.9
N.Y. Giants 353.2 77.9 275.4
Detroit 352.9 104.2 248.6
Washington 343.9 121.9 222.0
Seattle 339.9 137.1 202.8
Dallas 317.1 128.8 188.4
Arizona 233.2 67.5 165.8
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 317.0 99.9 217.1
Chicago 321.4 85.0 236.4
Minnesota 322.2 88.9 233.3
Seattle 333.2 114.8 218.5
Washington 343.5 89.4 254.1
Carolina 344.8 94.1 250.6
L.A. Rams 348.7 105.3 243.3
San Francisco 351.7 102.8 248.9
Green Bay 352.4 119.6 232.8
Philadelphia 352.9 83.8 269.1
Detroit 357.1 142.5 214.6
N.Y. Giants 366.4 122.4 244.0
Arizona 367.8 143.1 224.6
New Orleans 387.8 76.4 311.4
Atlanta 412.8 108.5 304.2
Tampa Bay 414.2 107.1 307.1

