The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wertz scores career-high 33, Santa Clara beats Jackson State

November 30, 2018 12:16 am
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Wertz scored a career-high 33 points on 9-of-15 shooting Thursday night to help Santa Clara beat Jackson State 81-70.

Wertz made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 11 of 13 at the foul line. Josip Vrankic added 19 points and Josh Martin had 14 rebounds to go with six points.

The Broncos (2-5) never trailed in the game and had their largest lead at 69-57. It was Santa Clara’s second win in a row after opening the season with five straight losses.

Jontrell Walker scored 17 points, Chris Howell added 16, Justin Johnson and Venji Wallis had 10 each for the Tigers (1-7).

Jackson State closed the deficit to 39-36 with a 7-0 run spanning both halves. Keshawn Justice’s 3-point play gave Santa Clara a 62-54 lead and the Broncos led by at least seven the rest of the way.

The Tigers lost their third in a row.

