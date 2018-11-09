Curry injured as Bucks stop Warriors’ 8-game win streak

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry left with an injury and the Golden State Warriors were unable to recover in a 134-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that snapped their eight-game winning streak Thursday night.

Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists as the Bucks handed the Warriors their first defeat at home this season.

The two-time defending NBA champions were already missing All-Star Draymond Green and then lost Curry midway through the third quarter. The two-time MVP strained the adductor muscle in his left leg and went to the locker room shortly thereafter. He did not return.

Curry grabbed at his inner thigh after trying to contest Bledsoe’s shot in transition. He is expected to have an MRI on Friday.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 24 points and Kevin Durant had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points as Milwaukee (9-2) won for the second straight time at Oracle Arena, including a 116-107 victory on March 29.

THUNDER 98, ROCKETS 80

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George scored 20 points and Oklahoma City beat Houston without point guard Russell Westbrook for its seventh straight victory.

Westbrook missed his second consecutive game with a sprained left ankle. George also had 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals. The Thunder were 0-4 before the streak.

Steven Adams had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Terrance Ferguson and Dennis Schroder each added 14 points. James Harden scored 19 points, but made just 7 of 19 shots for the Rockets. Clint Capela added 17 points for Houston. The Rockets had won three in a row.

Houston’s Carmelo Anthony, who played for the Thunder last season and was traded this summer, scored two points on 1-for-11 shooting. Chris Paul added 10 points.

CELTICS 116, SUNS 109, OT

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his season-high 39 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Boston overcame a 22-point deficit to beat Phoenix.

Irving scored Boston’s first six points in the extra period, and Marcus Morris finished with 17 against his former team — including the tying 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in regulation.

Devin Booker led the Suns with a season-high 38 points, and T.J. Warren had 29.

TRAIL BLAZERS 116, CLIPPERS 105

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 25 points and Portland topped Los Angeles to win its third straight game.

CJ McCollum added 23 points for the Trail Blazers, who have won six of seven.

Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams each scored 20 for the Clippers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 19.

The Clippers closed to 107-101 on Gallinari’s jumper, but Jusuf Nurkic answered for Portland with a layup and Los Angeles could not get any closer down the stretch.

