Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Western Kentucky fires coach Mike Sanford after 3-9 season

November 25, 2018 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Western Kentucky has fired second-year coach Mike Sanford following a 3-9 finish, the Hilltoppers’ first losing season since 2010.

The school announced Sanford’s firing on Sunday, a day after the ‘Toppers beat Louisiana Tech 30-15 for their second consecutive victory in Conference USA play. Their strong finish followed six consecutive losses but wasn’t enough to save Sanford’s job as they finished 2-6 in the league.

WKU athletic director Todd Stewart thanked Sanford in a statement but said it was time to change leadership. Stewart added, “This was not an easy decision and was not made lightly.”

The 36-year-old Sanford, a former Notre Dame offensive coordinator and assistant at Stanford and Boise State, was replaced Jeff Brohm, who left for Purdue after the 2016 season.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sanford guided WKU to a 6-7 finish and the Cure Bowl last season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|4 2018 Public Sector Innovation Summit
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1942: FDR orders end to Works Progress Administration