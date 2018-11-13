Listen Live Sports

Western Michigan needs overtime to escape Oakland, 85-77

November 13, 2018 11:36 pm
 
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Josh Davis converted a 3-point play with two minutes left in overtime to give Western Michigan an 85-77 win over Oakland on Tuesday night.

The Broncos (2-1) bounced back from a 90-64 loss at Ole Miss Saturday.

Brad Brechting got the Golden Grizzlies even twice in overtime, hitting two straight free throws to tie it at 75-75, then knocking down a jumper in answer to a Seth Dugan dunk with 2:20 remaining, but those were the last points Oakland would score. Davis’ 3-point play made it 80-77, Jared Printy hit a 3 and Dugan hit a pair of free throws to set the final score.

Karmari Newman hit a 3-pointer with :17 left in regulation to pull Oakland even and force overtime.

Kawanise Wilkins and Dugan each scored 20 points and Dugan pulled down 10 rebounds. Davis added 19 points and 10 boards and Michael Flowers added 14 points and a dozen rebounds.

Newman finished with 18 points and Xavier Hill-Nais added 17 for Oakland (1-2).

