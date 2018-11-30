Listen Live Sports

White Sox acquire Colome from payroll-shedding Mariners

November 30, 2018 3:35 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Reliever Alex Colome was acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the payroll-shedding Seattle Mariners on Friday for catcher Omar Narvaez.

Colome has 96 saves in six seasons with Tampa Bay and Seattle, earned $5.3 million this year and is eligible for salary arbitration. The 29-year-old right-hander was an All-Star in 2016 and became the first Rays pitcher to lead the league in saves in 2017 with 47. He was dealt to the Mariners last May.

Colome was 7-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 12 saves in 17 chances last season, including 5-0 with a 2.53 ERA in 47 appearances for Seattle. He is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.

Narvaez, 26, hit .275 with nine homers and 30 RBIs last season, his third with the White Sox.

