Wiggins, Turner lead Bowling Green to 75-60 win over NCCU

November 15, 2018 9:25 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Demajeo Wiggins and Justin Turner combined for 42 points as Bowling Green took an early lead and held off North Carolina Central for a 75-60 win on Thursday night in the first meeting between the schools.

Wiggins, who also pulled down 13 rebounds, was 10 of 11 from the floor for 22 points. Turner was 8-of-15 shooting, nailing three treys, to total 20 points.

Bowling Green (2-2) shot 51 percent (29 of 57) from the floor while limiting the Eagles to 24-of-57 shooting (42 percent).

The Falcons took an early lead and coasted to a 38-24 halftime advantage. Bowling Green pushed that to 48-34 following a Jeffrey Uju dunk early in the second period. NCCU’s Rashann London hit a jumper and Larry McKnight scored five straight points to pull to 49-41 with 12:29 remaining. The Eagles stayed close, trailing 60-56 after Zacarry Douglas nailed a 3 with 5:17 remaining before the Falcons scored seven straight points to pull ahead in the final minutes.

Randy Miller Jr. led NCCU (0-3) with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 5 of 7 from distance.

