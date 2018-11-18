Wild-Blackhawks Sum

Minnesota 0 1 0—1 Chicago 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 10 (Kane, Jokiharju), 8:26 (pp). 2, Chicago, Saad 6 (Forsling, Fortin), 17:29.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Parise 9 (Dumba, Koivu), 7:56 (pp).

Third Period_4, Chicago, Kahun 2 (Kane, Toews), 19:01.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 11-15-14_40. Chicago 16-7-5_28.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 3-2-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-6-1 (40-39).

A_21,373 (19,717). T_2:32.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Andrew Smith.

