Wild-Blackhawks Sum

|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0—1
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1—3
First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 10 (Kane, Jokiharju), 8:26 (pp). 2, Chicago, Saad 6 (Forsling, Fortin), 17:29.
Second Period_3, Minnesota, Parise 9 (Dumba, Koivu), 7:56 (pp).
Third Period_4, Chicago, Kahun 2 (Kane, Toews), 19:01.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 11-15-14_40. Chicago 16-7-5_28.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 3.
Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 3-2-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-6-1 (40-39).
A_21,373 (19,717). T_2:32.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Andrew Smith.
