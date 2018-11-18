Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild-Blackhawks Sum

November 18, 2018 9:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 0 1 0—1
Chicago 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 10 (Kane, Jokiharju), 8:26 (pp). 2, Chicago, Saad 6 (Forsling, Fortin), 17:29.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Parise 9 (Dumba, Koivu), 7:56 (pp).

Third Period_4, Chicago, Kahun 2 (Kane, Toews), 19:01.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 11-15-14_40. Chicago 16-7-5_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 3-2-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-6-1 (40-39).

A_21,373 (19,717). T_2:32.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team