Wild-Blue Jackets Sum

First Period_1, Minnesota, Granlund 11 (Staal), 7:46. 2, Columbus, Hannikainen 3 (Savard, Nash), 13:18.
Second Period_3, Columbus, Atkinson 16 (Wennberg, Dubois), 1:05 (pp). 4, Columbus, Nash 1 (Werenski, Jones), 4:34. 5, Columbus, Panarin 7 (Dubois, Harrington), 11:24. 6, Minnesota, Parise 12 (Niederreiter, Koivu), 12:06.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 7-10-8_25. Columbus 10-13-6_29.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 1; Columbus 1 of 2.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 9-7-2 (29 shots-25 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 10-7-0 (25-23).
A_15,210 (18,500). T_2:30.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Darren Gibbs.
